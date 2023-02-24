Why Comedian Jim Gaffigan Is Jealous Of Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Whom He Calls His 'Doppelgänger'
By Jeff McCobb,
6 days ago
Stand-up comedian and Hot Pockets connoisseur Jim Gaffigan has made quite the career for himself. By discussing family-friendly topics like food, laziness and fatherhood, he’s managed to earn seven Grammy nominations and become a household name in the process. Despite this, we always want what we don’t have, and for Gaffigan, that’s a career more like that of his late doppelgänger, Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
I recently connected with Jim Gaffigan to discuss his amazing new film Linoleum. In it, he plays two characters: Cameron, the square family man who never really achieved his dreams, and Kent, a suave and successful scientist, and the object of Cameron’s envy. When I asked Gaffigan if he himself could relate to the idea of an antithesis he’d always wanted to emulate, he said the following:
While Jim Gaffigan continues to act and strive for that level of success reached by his doppelgänger, he’s still first and foremost a comedian. He’s currently on his Dark Pale tour , which will culminate in a comedy special. He doesn’t yet know where the special will live, but told me that there’s a strong chance he will be returning to Netflix, in case you still need the lowdown on Netflix subscriptions and what are included in them. And, of course, make sure to check out Gaffigan’s truly fantastic, heart-wrenching sci-fi film Linoleum, which will be in theaters on February 24.
