Bentonville Community Center: A Hub of Activity and Wellness in Bentonville, Arkansas

The Bentonville Community Center is a state-of-the-art facility located in Bentonville, Arkansas. This community center provides a wide variety of recreational and wellness activities for residents of all ages, making it a hub of activity in the city.

Facilities and Amenities

The Bentonville Community Center boasts an impressive range of facilities and amenities for its members. One of the most popular features of the center is its aquatics area features a natatorium with a leisure pool with multiple water slides, a competition quality pool and pool party room.

The fitness center at the Bentonville Community Center is also a major draw for members. The center is equipped with a variety of cardio and strength training equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, free weights, weight machines and locker rooms.

Personal training and fitness classes are also available for an additional fee.

The gymnasium offers 2 full length basketball courts and a running track on the second floor that overlooks the gym. Monday – Friday mornings, pickleball nets are set up in the gymnasium to provide indoor courts.

Programs and Events

The Bentonville Community Center offers a wide variety of programs and events for members of all ages. The Wellness Studio offers numerous classes including yoga, spin, Zumba, bootcamp, Pilates, over 50, kids fit and several others. The center also hosts youth sports leagues, including basketball, volleyball, and soccer.

Other amenities include the Citizens Lounge for adults 50+, community banquet rooms with catering kitchen, Kids Center, and a mini-branch of the Bentonville Public Library.

Community Impact

The Bentonville Community Center has become a hub of activity and wellness for residents of all ages, providing a place for people to gather, exercise, and socialize.

In addition to the programs and events hosted by the center, the facility has also been used for a variety of community events, such as blood drives and charity walks.

LOCATION:

Bentonville Community Center

1101 SW Citizens Circle

Bentonville, AR 72713

479-696-0200

HOURS:

Monday – Thursday

5:00am – 8:00pm

Friday

5:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday

7:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Kids Center

Monday – Friday

8:00am – 12:00pm

3:00pm-7:00pm

Saturday

9:00am – 12:00pm

MEMBERSHIP INFO

Membership at the Bentonville Community Center is open to residents of Bentonville and the surrounding area.

There are a variety of membership options available, including annual and monthly memberships for individuals, couples, and families. The cost of membership varies depending on the type of membership and the number of people included.

In addition to the cost of membership, some programs and events at the center may require an additional fee. For example, personal training and some fitness classes require a fee, as do some of the youth sports leagues. Click here for membership info.