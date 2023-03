Cherokee Bluff's Brett House had a home run and drove in five runs in a 13-1 win against Gilmer on Thursday.

Also for the Bears, Ty Corbin had three hits and scored three times.

Jacob Vokal also had a pair of hits with two runs scored.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces White County on Friday.

