Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 53, Detroit Renaissance 52
Armada 50, Richmond 29
Athens 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 21
Berkley 52, Birmingham Seaholm 48
Blissfield 51, Lenawee Christian 22
Bloomfield Hills 75, Farmington 43
Brimley 71, Rudyard 21
Britton-Deerfield 51, Milan 45
Brownstown Woodhaven 47, Allen Park 41
Cadillac 26, Ludington 16
Clinton 41, Whiteford 33
DeWitt 54, Lansing Waverly 44
Dearborn Advanced Technology 38, Canton Prep 27
Dearborn Fordson 55, Redford Thurston 15
Detroit Country Day 70, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34
Dowagiac Union 45, Niles 14
Engadine 54, Newberry 17
Farmington Hills Mercy 65, Detroit Cass Tech 50
Ferndale 63, Pontiac 13
Fraser 40, Sterling Heights Stevenson 26
Hartford 62, Centreville 44
Lake City 31, McBain 20
Lansing Christian 49, Lansing Eastern 36
Macomb Dakota 50, Saginaw Heritage 46
Marine City 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 26
Mattawan 47, Richland Gull Lake 43
Montague 38, Oakridge High School 30
Niles Brandywine 69, Three Oaks River Valley 20
Notre Dame Prep 35, Waterford Kettering 21
Plymouth 52, Clawson 11
Plymouth Christian 60, Waterford Our Lady 11
Sterling Heights 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 45
Summerfield 56, Airport 32
Taylor 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 16
Traverse City St. Francis 71, Kalkaska 27
Trenton 46, Gibraltar Carlson 31
Utica Eisenhower 53, Macomb Lutheran North 45
Vestaburg 45, Blanchard Montabella 39
Watervliet 56, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 33
West Bloomfield 82, Lake Orion 42
White Pigeon 38, Decatur 37, OT
Williamston 35, Mason 32
Wixom Christian 60, White Lake Lakeland 52
Yale 42, Almont 31
Zion Christian 58, Wyoming Lee 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin Catholic vs. Merritt Academy, ppd.
Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.
Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, ccd.
Burr Oak vs. Litchfield, ppd.
Calumet vs. Lake Linden-Hubbell, ppd.
Coleman vs. St. Charles, ppd.
Colon vs. Hillsdale Academy, ppd.
Dansville vs. Bath, ccd.
Dundee vs. Melvindale, ppd.
Fairview vs. Whittemore-Prescott, ccd.
Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, ppd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
Harper Woods vs. North Farmington, ppd.
Lansing Christian vs. Morrice, ccd.
Manistee Catholic Central vs. Brethren, ppd.
New Boston Huron vs. Erie-Mason, ccd.
North Central vs. Rock Mid Peninsula, ccd.
Potterville vs. Laingsburg, ppd.
Sanford-Meridian vs. Farwell, ppd.
St. Ignace vs. Manistique, ccd.
St. Joseph vs. Portage Central, ccd.
Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Portage Northern, ccd.
Tawas vs. West Branch Ogemaw Heights, ccd.
Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ppd.
Warren Regina vs. St. Mary’s Prep, ppd.
West Iron County vs. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0