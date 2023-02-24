Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 53, Detroit Renaissance 52

Armada 50, Richmond 29

Athens 47, Battle Creek St. Philip 21

Berkley 52, Birmingham Seaholm 48

Blissfield 51, Lenawee Christian 22

Bloomfield Hills 75, Farmington 43

Brimley 71, Rudyard 21

Britton-Deerfield 51, Milan 45

Brownstown Woodhaven 47, Allen Park 41

Cadillac 26, Ludington 16

Clinton 41, Whiteford 33

DeWitt 54, Lansing Waverly 44

Dearborn Advanced Technology 38, Canton Prep 27

Dearborn Fordson 55, Redford Thurston 15

Detroit Country Day 70, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34

Dowagiac Union 45, Niles 14

Engadine 54, Newberry 17

Farmington Hills Mercy 65, Detroit Cass Tech 50

Ferndale 63, Pontiac 13

Fraser 40, Sterling Heights Stevenson 26

Hartford 62, Centreville 44

Lake City 31, McBain 20

Lansing Christian 49, Lansing Eastern 36

Macomb Dakota 50, Saginaw Heritage 46

Marine City 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 26

Mattawan 47, Richland Gull Lake 43

Montague 38, Oakridge High School 30

Niles Brandywine 69, Three Oaks River Valley 20

Notre Dame Prep 35, Waterford Kettering 21

Plymouth 52, Clawson 11

Plymouth Christian 60, Waterford Our Lady 11

Sterling Heights 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 45

Summerfield 56, Airport 32

Taylor 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 16

Traverse City St. Francis 71, Kalkaska 27

Trenton 46, Gibraltar Carlson 31

Utica Eisenhower 53, Macomb Lutheran North 45

Vestaburg 45, Blanchard Montabella 39

Watervliet 56, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 33

West Bloomfield 82, Lake Orion 42

White Pigeon 38, Decatur 37, OT

Williamston 35, Mason 32

Wixom Christian 60, White Lake Lakeland 52

Yale 42, Almont 31

Zion Christian 58, Wyoming Lee 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin Catholic vs. Merritt Academy, ppd.

Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, ccd.

Burr Oak vs. Litchfield, ppd.

Calumet vs. Lake Linden-Hubbell, ppd.

Coleman vs. St. Charles, ppd.

Colon vs. Hillsdale Academy, ppd.

Dansville vs. Bath, ccd.

Dundee vs. Melvindale, ppd.

Fairview vs. Whittemore-Prescott, ccd.

Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, ppd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

Harper Woods vs. North Farmington, ppd.

Lansing Christian vs. Morrice, ccd.

Manistee Catholic Central vs. Brethren, ppd.

New Boston Huron vs. Erie-Mason, ccd.

North Central vs. Rock Mid Peninsula, ccd.

Potterville vs. Laingsburg, ppd.

Sanford-Meridian vs. Farwell, ppd.

St. Ignace vs. Manistique, ccd.

St. Joseph vs. Portage Central, ccd.

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Portage Northern, ccd.

Tawas vs. West Branch Ogemaw Heights, ccd.

Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ppd.

Warren Regina vs. St. Mary’s Prep, ppd.

West Iron County vs. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

