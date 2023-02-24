Open in App
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 67, Salem 39

Brownstown Woodhaven 47, Allen Park 41

Dearborn Advanced Technology 40, Canton Prep 39

Gibraltar Carlson 71, Trenton 48

Grand Rapids Homeschoolers 59, GR Sacred Heart 50

Harbor Light Christian 80, Alanson 40

Hart 63, Mason County Central 45

Leroy Pine River 46, Roscommon 36

Ludington 68, Manistee 35

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 59, Covert 37

McBain 31, Lake City 20

Montague 68, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 44

Olivet 77, Fowlerville 50

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 57

Taylor 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 51

Warren De La Salle 79, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 38

Waterford Our Lady 46, Royal Oak Shrine 45

Whitehall 89, Oakridge High School 52

Wyoming Lee 71, Zion Christian 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ann Arbor Huron vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.

Center Line Prep Academy vs. Southfield Manoogian, ppd.

Evart vs. Beal City, ppd.

Fairview vs. Whittemore-Prescott, ccd.

Flint Southwestern vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.

Fremont vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ppd.

Hesperia vs. Ravenna, ppd.

Libertas Christian vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.

Romulus vs. Detroit Country Day, ppd.

Southfield Manoogian vs. Center Line Prep Academy, ppd.

White Cloud vs. North Muskegon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

