The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 71, East Hardy 64

Capital 53, Wheeling Park 23

East Fairmont 74, Robert C. Byrd 52

Fairmont Senior 63, Liberty Harrison 34

Hundred 48, Wood County Christian 46

Independence 65, Greenbrier West 55

John Marshall 57, Magnolia 43

Keyser 52, Frankfort 47

Lincoln County 52, Braxton County 38

Midland Trail 81, Meadow Bridge 41

Morgantown 56, George Washington 45

Oak Hill 59, Nicholas County 50

Parkersburg South 81, Woodrow Wilson 70

Pendleton County 55, Moorefield 40

Poca 67, Wayne 47

Ripley 67, Parkersburg 51

South Charleston 64, Princeton 61

Wahama 53, Ritchie County 43

Webster County 64, Trinity 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

