Two former Auburn players top 10 in NBA 2K23 rookie ratings

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tigers fans looking to play as former Auburn players in NBA 2K23 should expect some good performances.

The NBA is just coming back from the All-Star break, and two familiar names are among the top 10 highest-rated rookies in the game — the Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler and the Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith. Kessler is the No. 2-rated rookie at 81 overall and Smith is the No.10-rated rookie at 77 overall.

Kessler’s high ranking is well deserved. He’s averaged 9.6 rebounds and 11.1 points per game in his last 10 matchups, and he’s currently averaging 8.2 points per game across the entire year. Kessler’s play has the Jazz currently sitting in 11th in the Western Conference, leaving the team definitively in the fight for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Smith, meanwhile, has played for a Rockets team that is currently last in the entire NBA in winning percentage. Despite that, though, he’s played admirably, averaging 12 points per game and seven rebounds per game. He has a relatively low field goal percentage, though, shooting at a 38.9% clip on the year.

There are likely more ratings updates coming to 2K as the season continues, so it will be interesting to see where the former Auburn players land at the end of the year.