Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two former Auburn players top 10 in NBA 2K23 rookie ratings

By River Wells,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Sgul_0kxzS4Wg00
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tigers fans looking to play as former Auburn players in NBA 2K23 should expect some good performances.

The NBA is just coming back from the All-Star break, and two familiar names are among the top 10 highest-rated rookies in the game — the Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler and the Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith. Kessler is the No. 2-rated rookie at 81 overall and Smith is the No.10-rated rookie at 77 overall.

Kessler’s high ranking is well deserved. He’s averaged 9.6 rebounds and 11.1 points per game in his last 10 matchups, and he’s currently averaging 8.2 points per game across the entire year. Kessler’s play has the Jazz currently sitting in 11th in the Western Conference, leaving the team definitively in the fight for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Smith, meanwhile, has played for a Rockets team that is currently last in the entire NBA in winning percentage. Despite that, though, he’s played admirably, averaging 12 points per game and seven rebounds per game. He has a relatively low field goal percentage, though, shooting at a 38.9% clip on the year.

There are likely more ratings updates coming to 2K as the season continues, so it will be interesting to see where the former Auburn players land at the end of the year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Auburn, AL newsLocal Auburn, AL
Instant Analysis: Tigers lose late in Tuscaloosa
Auburn, AL9 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Auburn's overtime loss against Alabama
Auburn, AL9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder had a heated exchange after Lakers turnovers and defensive lapses
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Grizzlies troll Lakers, Shannon Sharpe after Tuesday's game
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' lopsided 142-118 loss to the Knicks
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Player grades: Thunder losing streak extends to five with 123-117 loss to Lakers
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
Ohio State has seemingly rescinded offer to star quarterback Dylan Raiola
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Heat's Tyler Herro explains what Sixers are getting in Dewayne Dedmon
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Chiefs GM Brett Veach monitoring QB market, open to adjusting Patrick Mahomes’ contract
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas stumbled badly at Tennessee
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Photos of Notre Dame winning Mike Brey's final home game
South Bend, IN9 hours ago
Hubert Davis watches UNC Basketball commit on Tuesday
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
UNC basketball moves up in latest bracketology update
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Grizzlies trolled rival Shannon Sharpe, Lakers with an absolutely devastating tweet
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Reaction to the Fran McCaffery official stare down heard ’round the world vs. Michigan State
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
USC, Alabama, Tennessee enter exclusive company
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
5 Broncos players who could become cap casualties this offseason
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Tyree Wilson states his case for why the Bears should draft him
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Multiple Sixers make sure to single out Paul Reed after win over Heat
Miami, FL8 hours ago
Lakers player grades: L.A. gets win despite being very shorthanded
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Oklahoma offers four-star interior defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson out of Florida
Norman, OK1 day ago
WATCH: Tom Izzo hilariously tells BTN what he told Michigan State basketball at halftime of Nebraska game
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Takeaways: Desmond Bane shoots Grizzlies past Jalen Green, Rockets
Houston, TX8 hours ago
247Sports lists college football's most lavish facilities. Where is Ohio State?
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Two key former Ohio State players are NFL cut candidates this offseason
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy