NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 138, Celtics 142 (OT) By Wheat Hotchkiss@Wheat_Hotchkiss, 6 days ago

By Wheat Hotchkiss@Wheat_Hotchkiss, 6 days ago

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a full week off, it's hard to predict what might happen in the first ...