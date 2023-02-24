Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
BuzzFeed

People Are Saying These 19 Jobs Are Unnecessary And Overpaid, And I Want To Know If You Agree

By Alice Lahoda,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCOs9_0kxywyQs00

In the words of The Beatles, "It's been a hard day's night, and I've been working like a dog." Relatable, right? WRONG. Some jobs are so easy that no one would ever write a song about them — but they WOULD write a Reddit comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiOKj_0kxywyQs00
Walter Shenson Films / Everett Collection

Recently, u/Airsinner asked, " What job position is 100% overvalued and overpaid? " Here are some of the best responses:

1. "Hospital CEOs and most hospital upper management. There are so many layers of management that many of them barely step foot into a healthcare facility, let alone speak to a patient. Yet they make seven-figure salaries PLUS mega bonuses. That’s hundreds of millions of wasted dollars paid to the people screwing medical staff out of decent pay and screwing patients into paying big bills."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLSba_0kxywyQs00

Uajpqsa

Andresr / Getty Images

2. "If someone has the title of Regional Vice President, they probably do absolutely nothing at work other than collect a check."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk0Wt_0kxywyQs00

drchris6000

"I call it the Michael Scott theorem. In any company of sufficient size, there is at least one layer of management that is completely useless, but they're kept around as a dumping ground for people who earned a promotion but really should’ve stuck to non-management work, nepotism hires, and people who definitely shouldn’t have been hired but are kept around so the person who hired them doesn’t get embarrassed."

Nuka-Crapola

©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

3. "Ferrari strategist. You'd think out of pure dumb luck they'd eventually make a correct call, right? You'd be wrong."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lGa6_0kxywyQs00

italia06823834

"It's almost uncanny! There's the standard strategy, the risky one, and whatever the fuck Ferrari is doing."

Burgess237

James Porter / Getty Images

4. "US government contractors requiring high security clearances. Entry level pay isn't that high, but once you're initially cleared, other contractors will offer bigger bucks because you can get cleared with them quickly. Jump from one to another, wait two years, and do it again. Lather, rinse, repeat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqsSB_0kxywyQs00

FrankieMint

"I have a very close friend with a job like this. He literally sits at a desk overlooking a beautiful lake and once a month drives 60 miles to visually inspect a dam. He always jokes that 'if you want to see your tax dollars wasted, come visit me at work.' His previous job? Road construction."

soIstartBlasting

Andrey Denisyuk / Getty Images

5. "My mum is the Vice President of Reward at an international company. She basically arranges contracts so millionaires can get more money, and she's paid £189,000 a year for it. Even she thinks it’s ridiculous."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbReO_0kxywyQs00

NZKhrushchev

Wong Yu Liang / Getty Images

6. "Almost all of the upper-level administrators at the university I work for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS2os_0kxywyQs00

min_mus

"I work in payroll at a state university, and I completely agree with this. The people in upper management aren’t even in union-protected jobs. In theory, they should be the first ones gone when we need to settle budget problems. Instead, they were the only ones who got raises during COVID."

Vandelay222

Thomas Roche / Getty Images

7. "My uncle was a commercial airline pilot. He described his job as vastly overpaid in normal circumstances and vastly underpaid in emergency situations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSo1U_0kxywyQs00

idreallyrathernotktx

"Firefighters and paramedics are in the same boat. They make a whopping $60-80k a year in some places to pick up old people off the floor, but they ONLY make a measly $60-80k to manage the pulseless and dying child at 3 a.m. in the morning."

MockASonOfaShepherd

James Lauritz / Getty Images

8. "I'm a consultant. It's just outsourced office work and creating fluffy PowerPoints to give executives an excuse to authorize spending."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCqLP_0kxywyQs00

DJWhiteWalker

Edgar Barragan Juarez / Getty Images

9. "I know a life coach who charges $300-500 per person for a 'seminar' that's just four hours of her leading yoga and breathing exercises and telling everyone they're doing great. She makes $2,400 per weekend. Fucking wild."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eICVJ_0kxywyQs00

ashwheee

"Honestly, there seems to be a TON of money in online coaching, especially if you can be likable on camera. Get a few thousand YouTube followers, make quality videos, tell them they can learn even more if they buy your $500 course. It's not exactly easy, but it's relatively simple."

shorty6049

Vera Livchak / Getty Images

10. "Do car salesmen really do any work? Last time I bought a car, I looked online, did my research, and basically showed up ready to buy. The dealer just gave me the keys for a test drive, then did the paperwork for me and pulled a commission."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfWo4_0kxywyQs00

miurabucho

Marko Geber / Getty Images

11. "My IT director. He's never around, automates his email, and runs his own company on the side."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGwdk_0kxywyQs00

ds_vii

"So many IT directors are not techs by any stretch, just management that filled the void. They end up hiring other people to do the real work."

Toosh0933

Petar Chernaev / Getty Images

12. "Gillette engineers. They took five years to go from three blades to four."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dV2Wy_0kxywyQs00

plexxxy

"And they got the idea from reading the Onion ."

Wild-Lychee-3312

Maksim Kulikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. "I am a software development and operations engineer at a startup. I write server configurations for a $125,000 salary, and I work less than 40 hours a week. I keep thinking they’ll figure out how easy my job is and decide to fire me. Instead, they tell me I’m doing a great job and promote me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPBKS_0kxywyQs00

C4TERW4L

Ngampol Thongsai / Getty Images/EyeEm

14. "TV preachers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xs5ae_0kxywyQs00

Tuaisoq

"If demons existed, they'd look at televangelicals in disgust."

duomaxwellscoffee

Dny59 / Getty Images

15. "Pharmaceutical or medical sales. I’m a small-scale clinician who deals with medical sales representatives every day. They’re usually not even medically qualified to determine what patients need and can’t answer most medical questions relevant to their products. Every rep we deal with earns over three times the combined salary of my office staff of four people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rggj_0kxywyQs00

Hvnisaplaceonerth

Thomas Northcut / Getty Images

16. "Commercial property managers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eluaj_0kxywyQs00

WhiskeySoLo22

"They call themselves Portfolio Managers sometimes to sound more important."

cubiclebard

Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

17. "Ex-politicians on the lecture circuit who get paid astronomical speaking fees."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z25fF_0kxywyQs00

jahid232

"It’s just another method of hiding bribes. 'Vote against this bill, and we’ll hire you to give a speech.'"

NotThatEasily

Hill Street Studios / Getty Images

18. "A hedge fund is just a gambling house that makes no positive contribution to society. They just move money from one deep pocket to another. We don't need hedge fund managers — we need doctors ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTeLo_0kxywyQs00

echohole5

Simonskafar / Getty Images

19. "College football coaches. They're the highest paid public employees in many states. It's ludicrous for Alabama or Mississippi, for example, to sink so much money into their football programs when the rest of the two states struggle in almost every other metric."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZeMj_0kxywyQs00

"It's even more egregious considering that for decades, the students were not allowed to make money from endorsement deals."

ShaneSeeman

Jpbcpa / Getty Images

As one user put it, "Don't mind me, I'm just here taking notes for a potential change of career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dgDO_0kxywyQs00

Ioapqjz

Martin Puddy / Getty Images

H/T r/AskReddit

Some replies have been edited for length and clarity.

What do you think the most overvalued and overpaid jobs are? Let us know in the comments! 👇

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
An undocumented worker was able to pay rent because he got $2,000 as part of a UBI-like program that will now be permanent for Coloradans who lose their jobs
Denver, CO16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy