People Are Saying These 19 Jobs Are Unnecessary And Overpaid, And I Want To Know If You Agree

— drchris6000

"I call it the Michael Scott theorem. In any company of sufficient size, there is at least one layer of management that is completely useless, but they're kept around as a dumping ground for people who earned a promotion but really should’ve stuck to non-management work, nepotism hires, and people who definitely shouldn’t have been hired but are kept around so the person who hired them doesn’t get embarrassed."

— Nuka-Crapola