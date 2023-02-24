Woman accused of driving SUV into Georgia Popeyes over missing biscuits

( WJBF ) – A woman drove her SUV into a Georgia Popeyes building after the manager said she became angry over a missing order of biscuits Saturday, according to an incident report filed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The manager said that prior to the crash, restaurant staff gave 50-year-old Belinda Miller biscuits to rectify the error, but she was still not happy and “…would drive her vehicle into the building.”

According to the incident report, a witness who allegedly waited in line with Miller told them to hurry and get their order “because she was coming back.”

An image from Nexstar’s WJBF shows the damaged Popeyes restaurant.

Miller did return, according to the incident report, and allegedly drove her SUV into the chicken restaurant, narrowly missing an 18-year-old employee.

The vehicle crashed through part of a wall, along with the doors of the building. Miller then continued to force her vehicle another four feet inside the building until debris made it impossible to go further, according to warrants filed.

Officers booked Miller into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday, four days after the alleged incident, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

She faces charges of aggravated assault and first degree criminal damage to property.

