Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
muddyriversports.com

C-SC women overcome slow start offensively, power way into Heart tourney quarterfinals

By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport,

6 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team’s ability to find some offensive rhythm enabled it to survive and advance in the Heart...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy