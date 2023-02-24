4 teens, woman shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say

2 teenagers among 4 shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five people, including four teenagers, were shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section Thursday night, police say.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of West Norris Streets at around 6 p.m. in the school yard of the Blaine School.

A 15-year-old boy was shot two times in the chest and twice in the right side of his body, police say. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Two 16-year-old boys were shot. One was shot in the left arm, while the other was hit in the right arm and left thigh, according to police. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the left hand, authorities say. They were all both placed in stable condition at local hospitals.

The fifth victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot twice in her left thigh. She was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Police say there were about 28 shell casings on the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.