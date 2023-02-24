Bloomfield Announces Contest to Name Official Town Flower

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Beautification Committee is excited to announce a contest to choose the official town flower of Bloomfield. The official flower will be named by proclamation of the mayor and council in April.

Residents have a choice between:

Cardinal Flower - This woodland native attracts bees, butterflies and hummingbirds with its bright scarlet color. It prefers to grow in shady, moist areas, but can manage in part shade or sun. It blooms from June to September.

Phlox - These garden favorites produce clusters of fragrant blooms, in white and shades of red, pink and violet, from July to September. They grow on stalks up to 3 feet tall, and prefer full sun. They attract a wide range of pollinators.

New York Aster - These attractive flowers are just getting started when others are finishing up for the year. They bloom from August to October and attract bees and butterflies. New York Aster works well in a container garden!

Black-eyed Susan - Most people are familiar with Black-eyed Susans with their cheerful dark centers and bright yellow petals. They bloom from June to August and do best in full sun. They attract pollinators and do well as cut flowers.

The chosen flower will be planted throughout Bloomfield’s public gardens and residents will be encouraged to plant them in their own gardens as well. The choices presented have been vetted by the Bloomfield Beautification Committee for ease of growth and care, and all are both native and perennial plants. The competition is open to all residents and will run until March 31.

To cast your vote, or for more information about the contest including pictures and details about each of the flowers, please visit: tinyurl.com/BloominBloomfield.



