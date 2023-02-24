BC Men's Basketball Riding High as CACC Playoffs Near; Women's Team Wins on 'Senior Night'

As the regular season concludes, the Bloomfield College men's basketball team has been playing very well.

Head coach Gerald Holmes' team won two more important Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) games, defeating Dominican University (NY) 86-70, on Feb. 18, and the University of Bridgeport, 105-87, on Feb. 22, on 'Senior Night'.

The Bears improved to 16-10 on the season and 12-5 in the CACC. The regular season concludes on Feb. 25, when the Bears visit Caldwell University, in a 4 p.m. tip off. The conference playoffs begin on Feb. 28, and Holmes is hopeful BC can secure a first-round home game.

Bloomfield entered the game at Caldwell having won five straight and eight of its last nine games. The team's lone setback during that run was a 2-point loss, on Feb. 4, at Wilmington University.

Versus Bridgeport, Bloomfield eclipsed the century mark in scoring for the first time since Feb. 15, 2020, and the Bears' 105 points were the most scored in a game since Feb. 5, 2019, when it scored 108.

Five Bears scored in double figures against Bridgeport, led by Josh Morris, who scored 24 points. Tyrek Battle-Holley had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Izaiah Poole scored 18 points, pulled down four rebounds and handed out three assists, Andres Fulgencio had 14 points and eight rebounds and Wesley Robinson scored 13 points.

Edward Ngene had another good game, scoring eight points, hauling in six rebounds and blocking four more shots and Deavion Ellis had seven points, six boards and four assists.

The Bears put themselves in position for a home playoff game when it won an impressive road game at Dominican University. There, Fulgencio scored 20 points and had 11 boards, Robinson scored 15, Ellis had 13 and Morris finished with 12.

Battle-Holley and Ngene each had six rebounds and Poole scored seven and dished out four assists.

The BC women's basketball team defeated the University of Bridgeport, as Nyasia Bryant scored 13 points, Tanazha Ford had 12 rebounds and Taneshia Tucker registered seven steals, four assists and two rebounds.







