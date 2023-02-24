Open in App
Roselle, NJ
TAPinto.net

Great Comeback Season for Roselle Bowling; Two Team Members Qualify for the Individual State Tournament

By Jenn Oliveira,

6 days ago

ROSELLE, NJ – After struggling last season with an abbreviated schedule due to the pandemic, Roselle bowling came back with a vengeance this year. They went 11-4 in the Mountain Division of the Union County Conference, qualified for the Baker Bracket for the first time in three years and have two bowlers heading to the Individual State Tournament.

Quentin Morris

Quentin, a Junior two-handed righty, showed his best bowling skills right out of the gate this season. In the team’s first game against division leader, Rahway, Quentin put on a show. He bowled the highest series of the season in New Jersey at the time with a 781. That impressive score held on to remain the third best in NJ by the end of the regular season. His season game high also came that day when he shot a 280. Quentin went on to finished with the highest game average in the Mountain Division with 205.

Quentin is one of two Roselle bowlers to qualify for the Individual State Tournament. He shot a 623 in Sectionals to finish in 19th place, securing his spot in States.

Michael Tyler

Michael, a Senior one-handed righty, also had his best game and series against division leader, Rahway. However, his came in the last game of the season when he shot his season game high of 268 and series high of 680.

Michael had an impressive showing at the Union County Tournament Qualifiers where he shot a 678 to finish at the top of the pack and qualify 1st for the county tournament.

Michael will also be representing the Rams in the Individual State Tournament on February 24 at Bowlero in North Brunswick. He shot a 657 in the Sectional Tournament to finish 9th and secure his spot in States.

Best of luck at States! We’ll be cheering you on!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsNW8_0kxx71A100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FCef_0kxx71A100

