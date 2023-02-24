Bernards Girls Ski Team Advances to State Championship

VERNON, NJ - Bernards High School girls ski team is heading to the state championship after an outstanding performance at Mountain Creek Ski Resort on February 17th. The team dominated their final race of the season, with six varsity racers placing in the top 12 among all competitors. Freshman Hannah Vinegra led the pack with a 2nd-place finish, followed closely by Olivia Rosenthal in 5th place. Anna Reilly and Valentina Christen rounded out the top 10, coming in 8th and 9th places respectively. This will be the team's first appearance at a state championship since 2018. The championship races take place February 24th and 27th at Mountain Creek Ski Resort.



