Open in App
Shiloh, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Central Illinois school barnyard event for FFA Week includes cows, goats, chicks

By Jamal Williams,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec8nX_0kxwlkZl00

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shiloh School District in Edgar County is making sure students know the benefits of agriculture.

Shiloh High School introduces new virtual technology for welding program

As part of National FFA Week, the school hosted a barnyard event for students to understand the benefits of farming. There were cows, goats and chicks. All of the animals come from farms run by the students’ families.

Agriculture teacher Elise Hackett said she loves that the kids get to experience lessons of farming in and out of the classroom.

“Agriculture touches everyone,” Hackett said. “Whether you’re living in a skyrise in Chicago or you’re out feeding your sheep and horses in Hume, Ill. Everyone that is involved in agriculture is feeding the world and I don’t think a lot of people understand that or know that.”

She hopes students will have an opportunity to get out on the farms for future FFA events.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Mattoon LIFT paving the way for students
Mattoon, IL1 day ago
$2M in ARPA funds going to new Urbana Park District health and wellness center
Urbana, IL1 day ago
BET founder, U of I graduate breaks barriers
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Families organize ‘Save Schlarman’ community forum
Danville, IL1 day ago
New UI program connecting entrepreneurs with alumni, creating new jobs and companies
Champaign, IL11 hours ago
Willow Tree Mission’s new storefront open
Monticello, IL13 hours ago
$60 million state grant helping to make Champaign County park improvements
Mahomet, IL12 hours ago
Afghan Cuisine restaurant opens in Urbana
Urbana, IL11 hours ago
Allerton Public Library hosts first jigsaw puzzle competition
Monticello, IL1 day ago
Annual swim event is back at Confidentially Yours
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Horse sold for $110,000 at Gordyville auction
Gifford, IL16 hours ago
Central Illinios Orchid Society annual show and sale
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Rantoul native writes her own life experiences into semi-autobiographical novel
Champaign, IL21 hours ago
Unusual February tornadoes strike Central Illinois
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Rantoul Township High School presents “Stealing Shakespeare”
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
Goal reached, new band room coming to Urbana High School
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Jumping on the butter board trend with Anita Dukeman
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Crews respond to fire at Urbana School District Building
Urbana, IL2 hours ago
City of Urbana celebrates new poet laureate with inauguration ceremony
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Effingham superintendent speaks on network issue
Effingham, IL3 days ago
Several tornadoes run through Champaign County
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Extras needed for movie being filmed at Savoy’s Willard Airport
Savoy, IL19 hours ago
Monticello’s Bruhn signs NLI with Illinois
Monticello, IL1 day ago
School therapy dog comforts kids during tornado warning
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
ARPA funding allocation finalized by City of Urbana
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Faraci declares February Career and Technical Education Month
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Mahomet family spreads awareness for Rare Disease Day
Mahomet, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy