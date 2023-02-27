Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Gazette sports staffs in Colorado Springs and Denver earn multiple honors in national contest

By The Gazette,

2 days ago

The Colorado Springs Gazette and Denver Gazette, entered as one entity, enjoyed a strong showing in its division in The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest.

The Gazette was one of only two newspapers to earn Top 10 status in print portfolio, special section and digital in the contest of nationwide newspapers and media entities. The Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star joined The Gazette in this distinction.

Four individuals earned recognition for The Gazette in the contest that revealed its winners this week.

Denver Gazette sports editor and columnist Paul Klee earned his 13th APSE award for column writing. Rockies reporter Danielle Allentuck was named a Top 10 beat writer, her second APSE award. High school editor Luke Zahlmann earned his first APSE recognition in a pair of categories, short features and event coverage. Colorado Springs sports editor and reporter Brent Briggeman teamed with Zahlmann on Pikes Peak for The Broadmoor International Hill Climb, which garnered the event coverage recognition. It was the sixth APSE award for Briggeman.

Briggeman took over as Colorado Springs Gazette sports editor in late July and Klee became the Denver Gazette sports editor in August. Matt Wiley had overseen both operations prior to that.

The submissions for awards covered sections and events from throughout the year.

“These are the awards that mean the most to sports journalists,” Briggeman said. “The APSE is run by our peers, and the awards are judged by people doing the same work we do every day. To earn this recognition as an organization speaks to the quality of work that our staffs are producing. And there’s great pride in seeing the individual recognition as well.”

HONORS PILING UP

A look at the Top 10 history of The Gazette writers honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors this year in the contest.

Awards earned as part of The Gazette unless noted.

Paul Klee, Denver Gazette sports editor/columnist (13)

2022 - Columns

2020 - Columns

2016 - Columns

2014 – Columns

2013 - Columns

2012 - Breaking news (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2012 - Features (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2011 - Features (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2010 - Explanatory (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2008 - Features (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2007 - Breaking news (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2007 - Explanatory (with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill.)

2004 - Project reporting (with the Casper Star-Tribune)

Brent Briggeman, Colorado Springs Gazette sports editor/reporter (6)

2022 – Event coverage

2019 – Multimedia

2017 – Breaking news

2016 – Beat reporting

2013 – Beat reporting

2011 – Project reporting

Danielle Allentuck, Denver Gazette sports reporter (2)

2022 – Beat writing

2020 – Short features (with the Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, La.)

Luke Zahlmann, Colorado Springs Gazette preps editor (2)

2022 – Short features

2022 – Event coverage

