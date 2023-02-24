Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowling Green 64, Christian Co. 20

St. Patrick 61, Augusta 53

KHSAA District Championship=

Barren Co. 35, Glasgow 27

Bell Co. 48, Harlan Co. 44

Bowling Green 58, Greenwood 32

Bracken Co. 40, St. Patrick 36

Carlisle Co. 59, Fulton Co. 49

Christian Co. 71, Hopkinsville 26

Cooper 61, Ryle 48

Corbin 63, South Laurel 48

Crittenden Co. 56, Livingston Central 46

Danville 56, Danville Christian 38

Dixie Heights 68, St. Henry 41

Edmonson Co. 50, Butler Co. 33

Grant Co. 47, Simon Kenton 45

Highlands 67, Newport Central Catholic 36

Hopkins Co. Central 39, Madisonville 38

Knott Co. Central 62, Letcher County Central 45

Knox Central 50, Pineville 46

Leslie Co. 73, Hazard 50

Lou. Assumption 69, Lou. Male 64

Lou. Butler 84, Lou. Western 19

Lou. Christian Academy 74, Lou. Ballard 58

Martin County 53, Paintsville 48

Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 48

Mercer Co. 52, West Jessamine 39

Metcalfe Co. 54, Clinton Co. 34

Morgan Co. 53, Elliott Co. 41

Notre Dame 53, Cov. Holy Cross 49

Owensboro Catholic 52, Owensboro 43

Owsley Co. 65, Estill Co. 47

Pendleton Co. 67, Nicholas Co. 48

Rowan Co. 71, Fleming Co. 49

Russell 58, Lewis Co. 17

Russellville 45, Logan Co. 40

Southwestern 59, McCreary Central 32

KHSAA District Playoffs=

Carroll Co. 66, Gallatin Co. 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy