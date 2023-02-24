Open in App
sheenmagazine.com

Music Icon Jody Watley Brings The Wattage and Her Own Style to Listeners As Host of “The Jody Watley Show” on SiriusXM’s The Groove Debuts March 12th

By Janelle Harris,

6 days ago
Jody Watley, Grammy award-winning music icon and celebrated singer-songwriter, in celebration of Women’s History Month is bringing “the wattage,” to airwaves. Watley will host “The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Wendy Williams Announces She’s ‘Formerly Retired’ And Wants To Be A Guest On This Show
New York City, NY1 day ago
Why was Beyoncé late for the Grammys and miss her first award?
Los Angeles, CA23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy