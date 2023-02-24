VIDEO
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Warming centers are opening across the Central Coast in response to the winter storm.
Staff said during rainy weather, clothing and items get wet, which can lead to sickness for those who are unhoused. The shelter says it's easier for those who are homeless to stay warm than it is to stay dry.
Locally, the
South County Regional Center opened a warming center on Wednesday night, which will stay open through Friday.
The South County Regional Center is located at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.
The
5 Cities Homeless Coalition will provide free transportation all throughout San Luis Obispo County to the warming center: Transportation pick-up schedule on Thursday and Friday nights: Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m. Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m. Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m. St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 p.m. Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m. Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 p.m. Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Friday & Saturday Mornings: Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 a.m. Pismo Outlet bus stop St. Anthony’s in Pismo Fin’s Restaurant Ramona Park Oceano Duck Pond
Volunteers are providing bedding and meals.
Good Samaritan management said donations are needed more now than ever, including:
URGENT NEED: NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants Large trash bags Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar SOFT breakfast bars, cereal individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well) NEW socks, and underwear Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/ Large backpacks Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)
To donate or volunteer, contact Charmain Navarrete, Warming Center Lead, by phone
805-295-1501 , or by email charmain.navarrete@5chc.org . You must be 18 years or older to volunteer. For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below:
The post
Homeless shelters prepare for winter storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .
Comments / 0