Homeless shelters prepare for winter storm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Warming centers are opening across the Central Coast in response to the winter storm.

Staff said during rainy weather, clothing and items get wet, which can lead to sickness for those who are unhoused. The shelter says it's easier for those who are homeless to stay warm than it is to stay dry.

Locally, the South County Regional Center opened a warming center on Wednesday night, which will stay open through Friday.

The South County Regional Center is located at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will provide free transportation all throughout San Luis Obispo County to the warming center:

Transportation pick-up schedule on Thursday and Friday nights:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 p.m.

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 p.m.

Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Friday & Saturday Mornings:

Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 a.m.

Pismo Outlet bus stop

St. Anthony’s in Pismo

Fin’s Restaurant

Ramona Park

Oceano Duck Pond

Volunteers are providing bedding and meals.

Good Samaritan management said donations are needed more now than ever, including:

URGENT NEED: NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants

NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

SOFT breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

To donate or volunteer, contact Charmain Navarrete, Warming Center Lead, by phone 805-295-1501 , or by email charmain.navarrete@5chc.org . You must be 18 years or older to volunteer.

