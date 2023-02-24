Dancing With The Stars Pro Emma Slater Files For Divorce From Sasha Farber

When married pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater called it quits in August 2022, Dancing with the Stars fans were stunned. A source close to the dancing duo said it was a “tough decision” for the pair to make.

In October 2016, Sasha memorably proposed during a live taping of DWTS . After Emma and Sasha danced to Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are,” former host Tom Bergeron brought them to the center of the floor. “I always thought you had the potential to host,” Tom told Sasha.

“Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time,” Sasha said. “I love you so much. Will you marry me?” he asked as he got down on one knee. The Season 23 cast and audience were thrilled by the romantic gesture. Sasha presented Emma with a pink sapphire ring.

The couple was married in 2018 at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles per Us Weekly . Sadly, their marital journey is ending.

People reported that Emma filed for divorce on February 21, 2023. She listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in the divorce documents.

An insider stated, “ Emma and Sasha still remain close. There’s no bad blood between them.”

They are both traveling for the Dancing with the Stars Tour 2023 . Sasha recently posted a video dancing the samba with Emma on his Instagram. “Cheeky samba,” he wrote in the caption. I’m glad that they can maintain a friendship and professional relationship. Otherwise, that could be awkward.

The DWTS pros had a memorable Season 31. Sasha danced with actress Selma Blair . Selma has multiple sclerosis. Unfortunately, she was forced to leave the competition early because of health complications . Before exiting the competition , Selma and Sasha performed a spellbinding waltz.

Emma partnered with actor Trevor Donovan . Emma’s new partner notably had a fear of dancing . I’ll bet that she didn’t have that on her bingo card for the season. Trevor and Emma made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

