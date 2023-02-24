Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 13-18)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 13-18 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced the following Monday. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

THIS WEEK’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Miko Bear , a boys basketball player at El Dorado-Placerville , had a combined 53 points to go along with 18 rebounds, six assists and nine steals in two Sac-Joaquin Section playoff games.

Sabrina Cerrillo , a junior girls basketball player at Torres (Madera ), had a combined 45 points and 15 steals in two SJS playoff wins.

Jeremiah Collins , a basketball standout for Pittsburg , combined for 44 points in North Coast Section playoff wins over Berkeley and James Logan.

Nick Cubley , a junior boys basketball standout at San Marin-Novato , had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 80-54 NCS playoff win over Kennedy-Fremont.

Natalie Dance , a sophomore basketball player for Mt. Diablo-Concord, had 27 points to lead a big upset of top seed Berean Christian in North Coast Section Division V play.

Karena Eberts , a junior basketball player at Miramonte , broke the 1,000-point career scoring mark while score 24 points in a 64-56 NCS D3 quarterfinal win over Redwood-Larkspur.

Kellen Hampton , a sophomore standout for Moreau Catholic’s boys basketball team, had a combined 20 points, 21 rebounds four assists, four steals and four blocks in NCS D1 playoff wins over Amador Valley and Bishop O’Dowd.

Brynlie Headrick , a senior girls basketball player at Vacaville , closed out a brilliant career with a combined 47 points in two Sac-Joaquin Section playoff games including 26 points in a 56-49 win over Lodi.

Tommy Lewit , a junior basketball player for Prospect-Saratoga , combined to score 59 points in Central Coast Section playoff wins over Westmoor (77-61) and Willow Glen (45-33).

Elizabeth Johnson , a freshman at Orcutt Academy , had a combined 47 points, 41 rebounds, five assists, nine steals and six blocks in two Central Section playoff wins.

Zachariah Look , a basketball player for Arvin, combined to score 56 points and add six assists and nine steals in two playoff games.

Talia Maxwell, a senior girls basketball player at Central-Fresno, had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in a 53-30 Central Section playoff win over Roosevelt.

Andrew McKeever , a 7-foot senior post for Granada-Livermore had 33 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-64 NCS Open Division win over Dublin.

Jocelyn Medina , a senior at Pierce-Arbuckle , had 46 points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals in a 59-41 win over Central Valley.

Mateen Rafiq , a senior boys basketball player at El Camino (Sacramento) , finished out his season with a 30-point, 10-rebounds, four-assist game in a 69-56 loss to Lincoln.

Shade Satica , a senior girls basketball player at Lassen (Susanville) , had 24 points, eight rebounds and six steals in a 57-30 win over Yreka.

Jazmaine Stewart, a freshman girls basketball player for Farmersville, had 26 points, six rebounds and 11 steals in a 52-17 Central Section playoff win over Yosemite.

Mialani Talalele , a sophomore girls basketball player for Santa Clara , had 30 points and added 14 rebounds in a 61-32 CCS D1 playoff win over Homestead.

Angel Perez Tapia , a boys basketball player at Granite Hills (Porterville), had a combined 55 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in a win and a loss during Central Section playoff action.

Tounde Yessoufou , a sophomore standout for St. Joseph-Santa Maria , had 27 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a 65-63 Division I win over San Joaquin Memorial.