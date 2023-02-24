4-time Oregon high school wrestling state champions: 4 seniors hope to join this list

By René Ferrán
Four more wrestlers hope to join the 45 previous four-time Oregon champions at this weekend’s OSAA wrestling state championships at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Crescent Valley built its recent streak of dominance at the Class 5A level, winning four consecutive state titles, on the backs of its elite cast of wrestlers, with five four-time titlists already gone through the program and two more looking to win a fourth title this season.
Seniors DJ Gillett at 138 pounds and Daschle Lamer at 170 are the top seeds in their weight class.
Former Raiders standout Hayden Walters , who moved to Crater over the summer, will vie for a fourth title as a 220-pounder.
West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez will wrestle for her fourth girls title in the 6A/5A tournament.
Below is the complete list of four-time Oregon champions. (This list includes wrestlers who won championships at the 2021 Oregon Wrestling Association state tournaments during the COVID-shortened spring season.)
DJ Gillett (Crescent Valley) photo by Leon Neuschwander
—
David Baker, Parkrose, 1948-51, 113-120-121-121
Lee Allen, Sandy, 1949-52, 96-104-113-123
Scott Cardwell, Lowell, 1978-81, 123-136-141-141
Jeff Cardwell, Lowell, 1981-84, 123-141-157-168
Dan Russell, Gresham, 1983-86, 123-136-141-157
Dan Casarez, Lowell, 1984-88, 136-148-157-168
David Vizzini, Phoenix, 1988-91, 96-96-115-130
Heath Harvey, Lowell, 1990-93, 123-130-136-136
Dustin Leno, Willamina, 1992-95, 106-123-123-126
Shawn Finnicum, Dayton, 1994-97, 136-151-172-185
Talon Hofman, Burns, 2001-04, 130-140-152-160
Barry Johnson, Dayton, 2002-05, 119-130-135-140
Zack Giesen, North Valley, 2003-06, 125-135-160-171
Miguel Baltazar, Culver, 2005-08, 112-119-125-125
Alec Ortiz, Willamina/Newberg, 2006-09, 145-171-145-160
RJ Pena, Sprague, 2006-09, 112-125-140-145
Cy Swartzlander, Burns/Lakeview, 2006-09, 103-103-119-125
Tommy Siciliano, Newberg, 2007-10, 103-112-119-125
Zac Cardwell, Lowell, 2008-11, 152-160-171-189
Mike Rodriguez, Hillsboro, 2008-11, 119-125-130-135
Zac Brunson, Churchill, 2009-12, 135-145-160-170
Joey Delgado, Hermiston, 2009-12, 103-119-135-138
Brandon Griffin, Sprague, 2009-12, 160-171-189-182
Quinn Johnston, Gold Beach, 2009-12, 103-112-135-145
Jared Kasch, Culver, 2010-13, 103-112-126-120
Lucas Randall, North Marion, 2010-13, 125-130-138-145
Tyler Berger, Hermiston/Crook County, 2011-14, 125-132-138-152
Alex Rich, Crescent Valley, 2012-15, 126-126-132-138
Hans Rockwell, Riverside, 2012-15, 106-113-126-132
Samuel Shields-Colbray, Hermiston, 2013-16, 195-195-195-195
Heath Hartley, Nyssa, 2014-17, 106-113-120-120
Haydn Maley, Roseburg, 2014-17, 170-182-195-220
Layne Van Anrooy, Roseburg, 2014-17, 138-152-160-160
Travis Wittlake, Marshfield, 2015-18, 152-160-170-170
Dax Bennett, Harrisburg, 2016-19, 132-152-182-170
Legend Lamer, Crescent Valley, 2016-19, 106-120-138-152
Lorenzo Vasquez, Culver, 2016-19, 106-113-120-126
Emma Truex, Phoenix, 2017-20, 126-125-125-125
Santos Cantu III, Sprague/Crescent Valley, 2017-20, 195-195-195-195
Beau Ohlson, Mountain View, 2017-20, 113-126-138-145
Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley, 2018-21, 106-113-126-145
Ayden Garver, Newberg, 2019-22, 113-126-145-145
Mauro Michel, Cascade, 2019-22, 106-113-126-132
James Rowley, Crescent Valley, 2019-22, 145-160-182-182
Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley, 2019-22, 106-113-126-126
