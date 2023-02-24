4-time Oregon high school wrestling state champions: 4 seniors hope to join this list

By René Ferrán

Four more wrestlers hope to join the 45 previous four-time Oregon champions at this weekend’s OSAA wrestling state championships at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Crescent Valley built its recent streak of dominance at the Class 5A level, winning four consecutive state titles, on the backs of its elite cast of wrestlers, with five four-time titlists already gone through the program and two more looking to win a fourth title this season.

Seniors DJ Gillett at 138 pounds and Daschle Lamer at 170 are the top seeds in their weight class.

Former Raiders standout Hayden Walters , who moved to Crater over the summer, will vie for a fourth title as a 220-pounder.

West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez will wrestle for her fourth girls title in the 6A/5A tournament.

Below is the complete list of four-time Oregon champions. (This list includes wrestlers who won championships at the 2021 Oregon Wrestling Association state tournaments during the COVID-shortened spring season.)

DJ Gillett (Crescent Valley) photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

David Baker, Parkrose, 1948-51, 113-120-121-121

Lee Allen, Sandy, 1949-52, 96-104-113-123

Scott Cardwell, Lowell, 1978-81, 123-136-141-141

Jeff Cardwell, Lowell, 1981-84, 123-141-157-168

Dan Russell, Gresham, 1983-86, 123-136-141-157

Dan Casarez, Lowell, 1984-88, 136-148-157-168

David Vizzini, Phoenix, 1988-91, 96-96-115-130

Heath Harvey, Lowell, 1990-93, 123-130-136-136

Dustin Leno, Willamina, 1992-95, 106-123-123-126

Shawn Finnicum, Dayton, 1994-97, 136-151-172-185

Talon Hofman, Burns, 2001-04, 130-140-152-160

Barry Johnson, Dayton, 2002-05, 119-130-135-140

Zack Giesen, North Valley, 2003-06, 125-135-160-171

Miguel Baltazar, Culver, 2005-08, 112-119-125-125

Alec Ortiz, Willamina/Newberg, 2006-09, 145-171-145-160

RJ Pena, Sprague, 2006-09, 112-125-140-145

Cy Swartzlander, Burns/Lakeview, 2006-09, 103-103-119-125

Tommy Siciliano, Newberg, 2007-10, 103-112-119-125

Zac Cardwell, Lowell, 2008-11, 152-160-171-189

Mike Rodriguez, Hillsboro, 2008-11, 119-125-130-135

Zac Brunson, Churchill, 2009-12, 135-145-160-170

Joey Delgado, Hermiston, 2009-12, 103-119-135-138

Brandon Griffin, Sprague, 2009-12, 160-171-189-182

Quinn Johnston, Gold Beach, 2009-12, 103-112-135-145

Jared Kasch, Culver, 2010-13, 103-112-126-120

Lucas Randall, North Marion, 2010-13, 125-130-138-145

Tyler Berger, Hermiston/Crook County, 2011-14, 125-132-138-152

Alex Rich, Crescent Valley, 2012-15, 126-126-132-138

Hans Rockwell, Riverside, 2012-15, 106-113-126-132

Samuel Shields-Colbray, Hermiston, 2013-16, 195-195-195-195

Heath Hartley, Nyssa, 2014-17, 106-113-120-120

Haydn Maley, Roseburg, 2014-17, 170-182-195-220

Layne Van Anrooy, Roseburg, 2014-17, 138-152-160-160

Travis Wittlake, Marshfield, 2015-18, 152-160-170-170

Dax Bennett, Harrisburg, 2016-19, 132-152-182-170

Legend Lamer, Crescent Valley, 2016-19, 106-120-138-152

Lorenzo Vasquez, Culver, 2016-19, 106-113-120-126

Emma Truex, Phoenix, 2017-20, 126-125-125-125

Santos Cantu III, Sprague/Crescent Valley, 2017-20, 195-195-195-195

Beau Ohlson, Mountain View, 2017-20, 113-126-138-145

Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley, 2018-21, 106-113-126-145

Ayden Garver, Newberg, 2019-22, 113-126-145-145

Mauro Michel, Cascade, 2019-22, 106-113-126-132

James Rowley, Crescent Valley, 2019-22, 145-160-182-182

Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley, 2019-22, 106-113-126-126