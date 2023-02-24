Open in App
Cathedral City, CA
See more from this location?
discovercathedralcity.com

City Council of Cathedral City Approves Resolution Establishing Application Process for Historic Designation

By Ryan Hunt,

6 days ago
The City Council of Cathedral City approved a resolution establishing application fees for historic designation at the regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy