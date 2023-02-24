State of Penn State: The Linebackers

With a rising star in Abdul Carter and three talented freshmen, the Lions believe they're building a 'fun position to watch.'

Before the Rose Bowl, Penn State freshman Abdul Carter explained why jersey No. 11 wasn't his first choice. The linebacker had worn No. 22 his entire football life, but of course that belongs in Penn State perpetuity to Heisman Trophy winner John Cappelletti.

So Carter pivoted to No. 11, a number Lions linebackers have made famous and personal. He went on to lead Penn State in sacks (6.5), finish second in tackles for loss (10.5) and rewire the position for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

"I almost kind of put that in his face: 'You played well for a freshman, and is that it? Is this as good as it gets? Or is there more?'" Diaz said. "I think he's got high goals, high aspirations, and generally speaking, high achievers, they don't want to be BS'd, right? They want to be told if it's good, it's good, and if it's not good, it's not good."

How good can Carter and the linebackers be? Let's explore that in our continuing State of Penn State series.

Who's Here

Jr. Curtis Jacobs

Jr. Tyler Elsdon

Soph. Abdul Carter

Redshirt Soph. Kobe King

Redshirt Soph. Dom DeLuca

Redshirt Fr. Keon Wylie

Who's Gone

Jonathan Sutherland

Jamari Buddin (transfer)

Who's Arriving

Ta'Mere Robinson

Tony Rojas

Kaveion Keys

The Situation

Penn State's in a terrific spot regarding experience, as its four primary linebackers return. Jacobs' decision to come back for another season provides Carter with a mentor and playing partner. The two can play either outside spot, giving Diaz the confidence to employ Carter where he's most disruptive, knowing that Jacobs is comfortable in both spots.

Inside, Elsdon made all 13 starts at middle linebacker, though he and King effectively shared the spot and will continue dueling for time. Ultimately, this might be a spot for Carter, though his pass-rush skills are better served outside.

DeLuca is more than a solid rotation linebacker. The former walk-on, who earned a scholarship at the Rose Bowl, has proven to be an underrated playmaker on defense and special teams. Watch for him to win more snaps next season.

The Questions

Beyond middle linebacker, which the coaching staff will continue to review, the Lions might ask more of their freshman class. Franklin raved about his trio of linebacker recruits (watch the above video), two of whom enrolled. Tony Rojas displayed his athleticism early in winter workouts, and Robinson is 6-3, 230 pounds, though an injury cut short his freshman season.

"The good thing is, we have flexibility with all three of those guys," Franklin said of the freshmen. "All three have really good tape. All three of them are really good students. I know they're excited about the opportunity of coming here, coming in and competing in what's going to be one of the better linebacker rooms in the country, especially the way we've been able to get Abdul to develop in his first year on campus.

"It's going to be a fun position to watch over the next year."

By the Numbers

2: Penn State linebackers with 10+ TFLs and 6+ sacks in a season since 2000 (Carter and Dan Connor)

2: Fumble recoveries by Jacobs (a team-high)

4: Freshman All-America teams that recognized Carter

23: Career starts for Jacobs

56: Tackles by Carter, ranking second on the team

