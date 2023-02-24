MnDOT, State Patrol applaud Minnesotans for staying home, keeping crash numbers lower than anticipated

Minnesotans get kudos for staying home, off roads during snowstorm 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- The storm left some of us grumpy: Complaining about being cooped up with the kids, attempts at e-learning and for some, still having to get to work.

But those in charge of keeping us safe say Minnesotans deserve an "A" for listening and staying home.

During Monday morning's dusting of snow, the State Patrol said there were 158 crashes across the state with 28 injures. But as of midday on the third day of this snowstorm, there were 384 crashes statewide, and 33 of those involved injuries.

"The numbers for crashes has been a lot less than I anticipated, which is a great thing," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation agrees.

"A lot less traffic, less traffic means less spin-outs, less crashes, a lot fewer plows being hit by vehicles. All of those things slow down our operation," said Anne Meyer with MnDOT.

Looking back, St. Paul residents might remember the snowstorm on Jan. 22, 2018, when St. Paul schools did not close and buses got stuck in the storm. Roughly 300 kids were stranded at school and some didn't get home until midnight. This time, St. Paul schools closed, along with nearly all others.

The district said in a statement that families and staff expressed their appreciation for the early decision with plenty of time to make plans.