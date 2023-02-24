Best MacBook trade-in values following the new Macbook Pro launch

The new M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pro laptops have arrived with a range of impressive upgrades. And we could see an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air launch as soon as this spring. Whether you’re ready to upgrade now or are curious how much you could get for your current laptop, here’s a look at the best MacBook trade-in values. You can also get a 10% cash bonus from our official trade-in partner Decluttr with code “9TO5MAC“.

Selling a MacBook can be a hassle to handle yourself. But you don’t have to sacrifice getting the trade-in value you want for a seamless trade-in experience.

Below we’ve got the best MacBook trade-in values for cash as well as Apple Store credit, and more. These are all services the 9to5Mac team has used to sell our personal devices.

If you’re curious about how the new MacBook Pro compares to the rest of the current lineup, check out our full guide:

We’ve also got a walkthrough on how to reset your MacBook before trading it in:

Best MacBook trade-in values

Decluttr – 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC“. That’s on top of values already 40%+ higher than what Apple offers.

MacBook Pro trade-in values

MacBook Air trade-in values

Apple trade-in values

Trade-in direct with Apple:

MacBook Pro – Up to $670 Apple Store credit

MacBook Air – Up to $460 Apple Store credit

Interestingly, the 2021 M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro can show trade-in values above $670 Apple promotes when you enter your serial number on Apple’s trade-in portal.

For example, my 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro shows a value with Apple of $795, but it’s worth almost 40% more with a value of $1,097 at Decluttr.

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and the process usually taking longer. You’ll also need to consider whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more. eBay also charges a listing fee and a final value fee that can be up to 13%.

While Amazon offers trade-ins for iPad and other small electronics, it doesn’t offer trade-ins for MacBooks. The only way to sell your Mac on Amazon would be if you have a seller account set up.