Best MacBook trade-in values following the new Macbook Pro launch
By Michael Potuck,6 days ago
The new M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pro laptops have arrived with a range of impressive upgrades. And we could see an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air launch as soon as this spring. Whether you’re ready to upgrade now or are curious how much you could get for your current laptop, here’s a look at the best MacBook trade-in values. You can also get a 10% cash bonus from our official trade-in partner Decluttr with code “9TO5MAC“.
Selling a MacBook can be a hassle to handle yourself. But you don’t have to sacrifice getting the trade-in value you want for a seamless trade-in experience.
Below we’ve got the best MacBook trade-in values for cash as well as Apple Store credit, and more. These are all services the 9to5Mac team has used to sell our personal devices.
If you’re curious about how the new MacBook Pro compares to the rest of the current lineup, check out our full guide:
We’ve also got a walkthrough on how to reset your MacBook before trading it in:
Best MacBook trade-in values
Decluttr – 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner
Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.
Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC“. That’s on top of values already 40%+ higher than what Apple offers.
MacBook Pro trade-in values
- 2021 M1 Max MacBook Pro – Up to $1,150 cash
- 2020 Intel MacBook Pro – Up to $651 cash
- 2020 M1 MacBook Pro – Up to $633 cash
- 2019 MacBook Pro – Up to $903 cash
- 2018 MacBook Pro – Up to $514 cash
- 2017 MacBook Pro – Up to $403 cash
- 2016 MacBook Pro – Up to $299 cash
MacBook Air trade-in values
- 2021 M2 MacBook Air – Up to $740 cash
- 2020 M1 MacBook Air – Up to $472 cash
- 2020 Intel MacBook Air – Up to $451 cash
- 2019 MacBook Air – Up to $315 cash
- 2018 MacBook Air – Up to $273 cash
- 2017 MacBook Air – Up to $254 cash
Apple trade-in values
Trade-in direct with Apple:
Interestingly, the 2021 M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro can show trade-in values above $670 Apple promotes when you enter your serial number on Apple’s trade-in portal.
For example, my 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro shows a value with Apple of $795, but it’s worth almost 40% more with a value of $1,097 at Decluttr.
Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and the process usually taking longer. You’ll also need to consider whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more. eBay also charges a listing fee and a final value fee that can be up to 13%.
While Amazon offers trade-ins for iPad and other small electronics, it doesn’t offer trade-ins for MacBooks. The only way to sell your Mac on Amazon would be if you have a seller account set up.
