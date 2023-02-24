High school girls basketball: Morgan holds off LCA, Richfield pulls away

viperagp, stock.adobe.com

Morgan kicked off the quarterfinals of the 3A girls basketball state championship tournament with a tough win.

The No. 3 Trojans never trailed and held off a late rally as they beat No. 6 Layton Christian Academy, 60-51.

It was an intensely physical game, and Morgan heavily capitalized off of it to earn trip after trip after trip to the free-throw line. The Trojans shot an eye-popping 40 free throws, making 25 of them. Layton Christian comparatively went 7 of 11 from the stripe.

“You just have to execute and go to what works for you,” Morgan coach Sterling Mack said about the free throw disparity.

The Trojans owned the paint early in the first quarter and rushed out to a 10-2 lead, but senior Bianca Silva kept the Eagles in the game, scoring all 9 of their points in the quarter.

Throughout the first half, Morgan took advantage of LCA’s struggles to guard in the paint. The Trojans forced their way to the charity stripe repeatedly and the Eagles picked up 10 team fouls. Morgan converted well on them, going 12 for 15 from the line to take control of the game and go into halftime with a 31-19 lead. Birkeland and Jaffa had 13 and 10 points at the half, respectively.

For a solid portion of the third quarter, Layton Christian appeared poised for a comeback. The Eagles pulled back into the game with a 6-1 run before Morgan senior Emmory Morrell stalled the rally with a 3-pointer. LCA went on another 5-0 run before the quarter ended.

LCA kept up the effort in the fourth and went on a 10-3 run that surprisingly tied the game at 42. After three more free throws from Morgan, LCA senior Mariana Cubero nailed a 3 to tie it again at 45.

With momentum on their side and four minutes remaining, the Eagles pushed with all they had to try for the lead, but the shots refused to fall any longer, and Morgan outscored LCA 15-6 over the rest of the game.

“(LCA) is in our region, they have a bunch of good ball players, and they know us,” Mack said. “The girls stayed calm and stayed together, and that’s how you win basketball at state.”

Although it took a half to get going, Richfield found a way to take care of business against Canyon View, and that way was named Abbee Albrecht.

Albrecht, a sophomore, broke out for a 21-point performance as the No. 2 Wildcats prevailed over the No. 7 Falcons, 54-40, with a second-half rout.

Richfield coach Marc Peterson credited Albrecht’s success to the pressure Canyon View put on the Wildcats’ college-committed senior forward Nicole Willardson.

“It was pretty obvious they were going to leave Albrecht alone,” Peterson said. “I think they found out pretty quick that she can score, too. She’s just a young sophomore, she’s learning, and she’s gonna be great. That was nice to see her step up.”

Willardson scored 16 points, 10 coming in the second half. Sophomore guard Maylee Spencer led Canyon View with 15 points, while senior Jayda Gleave added 11 points.

Richfield’s defense held Canyon View to the lowest-scoring quarter of basketball out of any game to that point as the Wildcats held an 8-5 lead on the Falcons going in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, the Wildcats surged out to a 16-9 lead, but Canyon View came back and kept within 3 as the Falcons trailed at halftime, 19-16. Albrecht was the highest scorer in the half, leading Richfield with 7 points.

Canyon View nearly drew even with Richfield early in the third quarter, but not long after, the Wildcats found their shooting stroke and turned the quarter into a clinic. They went on an 11-0 run and outscored the Falcons, 15-3, going into the final period.

Spencer went on a 5-0 run on her own at the start of the fourth in an effort to keep the Falcons in the game, but Albrecht could not be stopped, and to make matters even better for the Wildcats, Willardson started to make more shots. The two Richfield players combined for 15 fourth-quarter points, and Albrecht capped off her dominant game by swatting Canyon View’s last shot attempt.

After a dominant season, it wasn’t expected Grantsville would have to “survive” a quarterfinal matchup.

Nevertheless, the No. 1 Cowboys got the best out of No. 8 Judge Memorial as Grantsville pulled out a tough game against the Bulldogs to win, 55-48.

“I don’t think Judge Memorial is a true 8-seed,” Grantsville coach Megan Vera said. “We went in know that it was going to be a battle. They’re a great team, and it’s a tough matchup for us … Defense came through in the end for us.”

Senior McKenzie Allen led four Cowboys in double figures with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Many of her points came from fast breaks generated by her five steals. Sophomore Baylee Lowder finished with 11 points, and senior Ellie Thomas and sophomore Avery Allred each scored 10 points. Senior forward Nyandeng Deng led Judge Memorial with 16 points, while junior Esther Analjok added 12 points.

Judge Memorial spent much of the first quarter on top of the Cowboys, but a 5-0 Grantsville run got the game tied going into the second quarter.

What was a slow-going second quarter started to go Grantsville’s way when senior Kenzie Allen went on a personal 8-0 run, much of which came off of steals and fastbreaks. Allen’s run put the Cowboys up by 6, and they held on to take a 23-18 lead into halftime. Allen led all scorers in the half with 12 points. Analjok had 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Coming out of the second half, Judge Memorial awoke with a vengeance and turned to some other faces to sponsor a massive rally as senior Paris Tran and sophomore Alcol Daw combined for all of the Bulldogs’ points on a 12-2 run that gave them a 30-25 lead. The Bulldogs’ joy was short-lived, as Grantsville responded with an 11-0 run, including a game-tying inbounds steal and bucket by Allen, her fourth steal of the game.

Grantsville sophomore Baylee Lowder, who averages double-digits in scoring, went scoreless in the first half and had her first bucket late in the third, but she came alive at the right time for the Cowboys as she fought off another Bulldog rally in the fourth quarter. Lowder scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and buried a 3-pointer to break a 9-0 Judge Memorial run that brought the Bulldogs within a point.

The Cowboys traded a few baskets with the Bulldogs in the final two minutes but stayed on top to advance.

Carbon had to withstand an inspired run from an underseeded Delta team, but it ultimately went the way of the Dinos in the end.

No. 4 Carbon overcame a late surge from the No. 12 Rabbits, who upset No. 5 Juab to make it to the quarterfinals, and the Dinos ran downhill to the finish for a 63-50 win to advance to the semifinals.

Junior forward Madison Orth led Carbon with 16 points, while senior center added 11 points.

Carbon’s main challenge was trying to contain Delta senior guard Kate Smith, a top-8 scorer in the state. Smith led all scorers in the game with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, despite the loss. Junior guard Ebony Dodoo added 11 more points for the Rabbits.

“At halftime, we made some adjustments,” Carbon coach Cami Carlson said. “(Smith) was killing us. She was hitting everything, so we switched to a box-1 defense on her, and our defense really stepped it up.”

It was a game of runs in the beginning as Delta took the first shot, racing out to a 9-2 lead before Carbon took over with a 12-0 run in response. A 3 by Smith kept the Rabbits within a possession.

Smith was the primary scorer for Delta in the second quarter. She scored 6 points, all on free throws, but Carbon kept and extended the lead into halftime, 28-24, as sophomore Jacie Jensen buried a pair of 3-pointers. Smith led all scorers at the half with 12 points.

The two teams continued to go back and forth in the third quarter as Smith climbed to 24 points heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when luck started to run out for the Rabbits as the Dinos opened the final period on a 10-1 run to lead by double-digits for the first time in the game.