WECT

StepUp Wilmington celebrates 20th anniversary and placing 2,000 people in jobs By WECT Staff, 6 days ago

By WECT Staff, 6 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - StepUp Wilmington celebrated their 20th anniversary at their office on 621 N. 4th Street, having placed over 2,000 people with employers ...