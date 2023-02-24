Devin Booker's Wild Response On If New-Look Phoenix Suns Are A Superteam

Booker says Suns only have one All-Star.

On paper, the Phoenix Suns certainly look like an NBA superteam. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, they have one of the best starting units in basketball with a ceiling that may be the highest out of any team in the league.

But if you ask young star Devin Booker whether or not his new squad constitutes a superteam, he'll still tell you no.

In a surprising statement to the press this week, Book gave his honest answer on if the "superteam" label is fair to add to his team this season.

“Well, we only had one All-Star, that’s KD," Booker said. "I just don't do all those titles man. That's for you guys and everybody else. I think we have a very talented group and we have enough to get where we want to go and finish what we're trying to do. So, that's my main focus. Everything that's said about us will come regarding how we finish."

The Suns actually only have one All-Star this year and that's Durant , who didn't even play in Sunday's game. Booker missed too much time to get the votes, and Chris Paul is already too far past his prime. For those reasons, some fans are arguing that this Suns team may not be as overpowered as they've been advertised.

Still, the pressure for them to win is undeniably higher than it's ever been.

It's Championship Or Bust For The Suns

The Suns have been one of the best teams in basketball over the past few years, but Durant's arrival puts them in a different stratosphere than they've ever been, and anything but ultimate success might be considered a complete failure.

"You have two guys that's capable of 50, 60, 70 right now," said Gilbert Arenas on the Suns . "Both half-court players, both mid-range players, both players you can't actually play one-on-one. They were just having trouble scheming for Booker himself so now you just added arguably the best scorer in today's game right now... which means if you don't win now that's the biggest failure, f**k the Nets group. This would be the greatest failure for Kevin Durant."

So, whether or not the Suns want to call themselves a "superteam," they can at least admit that Durant's arrival put down any excuse they had left.

With everyone healthy, this Suns group should go as far as multiple rounds in the playoffs and it will be quite a shock if they somehow fall below that mark this season.

