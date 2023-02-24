Angels News: Griffin Canning Provides Positive Update Amid Road Back

It's been a while since he's pitched.

Angels RHP Griffin Canning hasn't pitched since July of 2021. It's been a long almost two years of recovery for him, however, this year, he's finally healthy.

At Angels camp this spring, Canning has been working out, and even threw his first live batting practice session on Thursday. After the live BP, he spoke about how great he's feeling (per Sam Blum of The Athletic ).

"I feel great," Canning said. "That's probably the best I've felt in a while."

Blum added that Canning threw all of his pitches, and clearly felt great doing so. That's a great sign for Canning and the Angels, as he has a ton of promise as a big league hurler.

The former second-round pick of the 2017 MLB Draft debuted in 2019 as a 22-year-old. In his three-year career of playing, he's appeared in 43 games, starting 41 of them. He has a career 4.73 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 209.1 innings pitched.

Entering his age-27 season, it'll just be about staying healthy and throwing as many innings as he can in whatever role he's in. He has a chance to secure that sixth swing starting pitcher spot , or may just remain in the bullpen full-time.

But as long as he remains healthy, Canning will get a chance to play a big role for the Angels in 2023 .