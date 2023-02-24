Open in App
Parkland, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parkland teen arrested for DUI was found with tequila bottle and marijuana pipe

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDouK_0kxvYM7R00

A Parkland teenager was arrested Sunday night after driving erratically and then being found with a tequila bottle and a marijuana pipe, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office .

At 11:44 p.m. on Sunday, two patrol deputies saw what looked like a drunk driver in the 10900 block of 22nd Avenue East in Parkland.

The car was driving fast, so deputies followed from a distance while they watched for other signs of DUI.

After seeing the car drive on the wrong side of the road, among other things, deputies believed the driver was impaired and initiated a traffic stop. The car didn’t stop and took off.

Since DUI is a pursuable offense, deputies were able to chase after the car. Deputies deployed stop sticks at Pacific Avenue South and 112th Street South With several flat tires, the car slowed down and deputies performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to spin around and stop in the middle of Pacific Avenue near 96th Street East.

As soon as the car stopped, the three teenagers immediately ran. Deputies and a Tacoma officer caught up to them and took them into custody.

The car had been reported stolen.

The 15-year-old driver was wearing a ski mask and had a bottle of tequila and a marijuana pipe on him. He was booked into Remann Hall for possessing a stolen car, DUI, and eluding. His 14-year-old passengers were booked for possessing a stolen car.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA newsLocal Tacoma, WA
Teen who allegedly stabbed Smoke King clerk in Tacoma arrested
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Suspected serial robber arrested in Kent; possibly linked to 50 cases
Snoqualmie, WA8 hours ago
Tacoma police looking for two alleged retail thieves
Tacoma, WA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Entrance to Lynnwood pharmacy destroyed in attempted burglary
Lynnwood, WA16 hours ago
Kent police investigating kidnapping after car stolen with 2 kids inside
Kent, WA18 hours ago
Crime spree across Jefferson, Pierce counties lands Poulsbo man in jail
Poulsbo, WA16 hours ago
Man and dog shot in a tent in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Man charged in 2020 Seattle mass shooting released on home detention while he awaits trial
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
Police: Man suspected of racially motivated attacks arrested in Seattle
Seattle, WA11 hours ago
Seattle police arrest woman suspected of setting fires in Belltown apartment unit
Seattle, WA8 hours ago
Police investigating homicide after young man shot in Shelton
Shelton, WA17 hours ago
Olympia man sentenced in murder of elderly parents
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Man spraying bleach on sidewalk attacked in West Seattle
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
Driver appears to purposely ram woman with car, tries to run over man in Poulsbo
Poulsbo, WA1 day ago
Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting outside Emerald Queen Casino in 2020
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Man and his dog shot inside of their tent in Tacoma, homicide investigation underway
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Man Arrested Saturday for Allegedly Breaking Into Salkum Garage, Trying to Hit Deputy With Board
Salkum, WA2 days ago
WATCH: Car Crashes Into Barrier, Flies Off Overpass In Seattle
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
Man who tried to steal running car shot by Auburn homeowner
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Seattle police recover century-old statue stolen from UW fraternity house in 2020
Seattle, WA12 hours ago
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend multiple times released from jail a day later
Shelton, WA2 days ago
Police investigating after Lynnwood smoke shop owner robbed at gunpoint
Lynnwood, WA2 days ago
Sheriff’s Office Detective prevents overdose at Burien Transit Center
Burien, WA1 day ago
Deputies investigating fatal shooting near Everett
Everett, WA2 days ago
Police investigating after stolen truck crashes into West Seattle home, driver flees the scene
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Thurston County Judge Sets No Bail for Extradited Twin Accused of August Murder
Lacey, WA2 days ago
Drugs, cash, handgun found inside man's car following Seattle arrest
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Motorcyclist, 37, Dies in State Route 508 Crash Near Cinebar
Cinebar, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy