HOLAUSA

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s first red carpet appearance after pregnancy announcement

By HOLA! USA,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvZQU_0kxvVFKf00


Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony make their first red carpet appearance after the pregnancy announcement at the 35th edition of Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro (PLN).

The newlyweds confirmed earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together . The Paraguayan shared the news on Instagram. The couple celebrated Valentine's Day by revealing Ferreira is pregnant. She posted a picture of her baby bump with the couple each resting a hand atop her belly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaLly_0kxvVFKf00 Hola

On January 28th, at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) , Marc and Nadia both said “I do!” and entered a new and exciting chapter of their lives as a married couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qDHE_0kxvVFKf00 @elgordoylaflaca

It has been a busy year for the couple, while Marc is touring the United States, Nadia was working on planning her wedding. Since the pregnancy announcement, their fans have been waiting to see the couple together, and the moment has finally arrived,

For her first Premio Lo Nuestro 2023 magenta carpet, the Paraguayan beauty chose a light pink dress with a large cape. The mom-to-be wore her hair in a high updo with a parting in the middle, discreet makeup, as well as some gold accessories. Although the couple has not yet revealed the sex of the baby, Nadia may have been giving us a clue with her look. Is it a girl?


