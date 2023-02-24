Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Texas superintendent resigns after 3rd-grade student finds his gun in school bathroom

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJHL3_0kxvUv0200

The superintendent of a school district in west-central Texas resigned on Monday after parents learned that his gun was found in a bathroom stall by a third-grade student last month, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

Robby Stuteville, who was the superintendent of the Rising Star Independent School District, submitted his resignation and it will be accepted at a special board meeting, KTXS-TV reported.

Monty Jones, the principal at Rising Star Elementary School in Rising Star, told NBC News that he will be the acting superintendent until the district finds a replacement.

Rising Star is a small town located about 155 miles southwest of Dallas.

Jones told NBC News that he and Stuteville carried weapons on campus in the aftermath of last year’s mass shootings nationwide, particularly in Uvalde, Texas.

“For our kids’ protection, we need someone who is more responsible with a gun,” Elizabeth Lee, who has two grandchildren in the district, told KTXS .

After the third-grader found the gun, a teacher sent another student to confirm that it was genuine, The Texas Tribune reported. District leaders did not notify community members until last week, according to the website.

“I was shocked because it happened early in January and we’re just now finding out about it,” Lee said. “Mr. Stuteville is a good man. But that was irresponsible.”

Stuteville said took the gun off and placed it in a stall while using the restroom, KRBC-TV reported. He added that the firearm was left unattended for 15 minutes until it was found by the student.

“There was never a danger other than the obvious,” Stuteville told the television station.

Stuteville added that he was “proud” of the student and commended his actions after finding the gun.

“This is one of those examples of guns in schools,” Stuteville told KRBC . “Regardless of who takes responsibility, they are a considerable danger and one should school their child to be on the lookout for any unusual placement of a weapon or anything out of place.”

Jones said he understands why parents are angry but believes Stuteville made a mistake.

“He took a lot of pride in his job, and it was an accident that happened and he felt extremely bad about it,” Jones told NBC News . “He just didn’t feel like it was a situation to where he could carry on without further distractions. No one to my knowledge called for his resignation. And the board certainly did not. We were very supportive and we were trying to work through it.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man hid explosive in suitcase at Pennsylvania airport, TSA says
Lansford, PA11 hours ago
Former ODJFS worker allegedly defrauded PUA program of nearly $800k, took bribes
Springdale, OH1 day ago
2 men in custody, indicted for 2022 West Chester murder
West Chester Township, OH17 hours ago
Emergency SNAP benefits end today; Food resources that can help families in Ohio
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Suspects indicted on charges in deadly West Chester shooting
West Chester Township, OH1 day ago
Fields accused of 'misconduct' in prison
Springfield, MO2 days ago
California board again denies parole for Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated RFK in 1968
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Two sets of remains in Ohio cold cases are identified, with a plea for tips about one leading to a break in the other
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
West Chester to vote on lawsuit settlement after police detain wrong man at Meijer
West Chester Township, OH2 days ago
More flooding rain in LA as South braces for tornadoes
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Ohio town’s water is No. 1 in US
Saint Paris, OH2 days ago
Person who attended large revival at private university in Kentucky tests positive for measles
Wilmore, KY5 days ago
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Riverside
Riverside, OH14 hours ago
Billions in missing money up for grabs in Ohio
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
I-TEAM: MV Realty customer wants her contract ‘tore up’ after company halts new agreements
Carlisle, OH13 hours ago
The Longest Bridge in Ohio Is a Staggering and Stunning 8,800-Foot Behemoth
Toledo, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy