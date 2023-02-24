‘CNN This Morning’ Sees Double-Digit Ratings Bump With Don Lemon’s Post-Controversy Return

Almost a week after CNN’s Don Lemon made waves with a controversial on-air comment regarding Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s age, “CNN This Morning” saw a double digit rating increase for the co-anchor’s return to the show Wednesday after a brief hiatus, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.
As viewers tuned in to watch Lemon return to the show with the possibility of addressing the controversy live, Wednesday’s total viewership saw an 18.2% uptick with 383,700 total viewers and a 11.2% increase in the cable key demographic among adults 25-54 with 75,300 viewers in the demo on average during the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. time slot as compared to last Wednesday’s broadcast prior to the controversy, which drew in 324,700 total viewers and 67,300 viewers in the demo. Also Read: David Zaslav Signals Confidence in CNN Chief Chris Licht: ‘I Believe We Are on the Right Path’
Here’s how “CNN This Morning” broke down across the past week:
After declaring that Haley “is not in her prime” during Thursday’s “CNN This Morning,” which drew in 361,000 total viewers and 62,700 viewers in the demo on average across the 3-hour broadcast, Friday’s episode saw a slight 7.3% increase in the demo with 67,300 viewers in the demo while total viewership decreased by 11.7% with 318,700 total viewers. Lemon wasn’t present due to a scheduled day off.
Monday morning’s broadcast, which continued the co-anchor’s absence , drew in 309,300 total viewers — a 3% decrease from Friday’s total viewers — and 70,300 viewers in the demo on average, up 4.5% as compared to Friday’s demo viewership. Also Read: The ‘System Worked’ in Matt Gaetz Sex-Trafficking Probe, CNN’s Paula Reid Says
After CNN CEO Chris Licht announced Monday evening that Lemon would return to “CNN This Morning” Wednesday, Tuesday’s morning broadcast received 343,700 total viewers — an 11.1% uptick from Monday’s total viewership — and brought in 81,000 viewers in the demo on average, marking a 15.2% increase from Monday’s demo viewership.
When Lemon made his return to the show on Wednesday, total viewership was up 11.6% from Tuesday’s broadcast while demo viewership decreased by 7% from Tuesday’s demo viewership on average. Also Read: ‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
