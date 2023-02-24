Open in App
Parris Island, SC
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh testifies 4 years after fatal boat crash involving son

By Jordan Freiman,

6 days ago

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense Thursday. The disgraced former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021. His testimony happened to come on the four-year mark of a fatal boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh .

On Feb. 23, 2019, Paul Murdaugh, then 19, was allegedly driving a boat with five others on board when it crashed near Parris Island, South Carolina, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach . Paul Murdaugh's girlfriend, Morgan Doughty, along with Miley Altman, her boyfriend Connor Cook, and his cousin Anthony Cook — who was dating Beach — were also on board. Four of the five survivors suffered injuries requiring hospitalization.

Following the crash, Paul Murdaugh's blood alcohol level was measured at .24, three times the legal limit, according to "48 Hours."

The group of friends had been partying throughout the night and, despite being underage, had been drinking, according to investigators. Surveillance video showed Paul Murdaugh purchasing alcohol at a convenience store at one point, and taking shots later in the evening shortly before the fatal crash. Law enforcement officials also recovered a cooler filled with beer from the boat crash.

Paul Murdaugh's driving before the crash was erratic, according to accounts from some of the survivors.

"Paul was just driving, doing donuts," Altman told investigators.

At one point, Altman said, Connor Cook tried to take the wheel, but Paul Murdaugh stopped him.

"He's like, 'No this is my boat, like let me drive,'" Altman said, according to "48 Hours."

Altman also claimed that some of the passengers asked to be let off, but Paul Murdaugh refused.

The boat crashed into the Archers Creek Bridge sometime around 2:20 a.m., flinging Beach into the water. Connor Cook called 911, telling them "We're in a boat crash on Archer's Creek…There's six of us and one is missing."

After first responders arrived, the other four passengers were taken to a local hospital. Anthony Cook, who appeared visibly distraught in police camera footage, chose to stay at the scene. According to "48 Hours" hospital staff told investigators that they saw Alex Murdaugh going from room to room, attempting to speak with the other survivors. A security guard also reported that he overheard him on the phone saying, "She's gone. Don't worry."

Beach's body was found more than a week later, on March 3, 2019, roughly five miles downriver from where the boat crashed.

Murdaugh was charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence on April 18, 2019, which would have been Beach's 20th birthday. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He was killed before he could stand trial.

