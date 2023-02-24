State of Confusion plans spring opening for lower South End restaurant

About 150 jobs will be created for the 9,500-square-foot restaurant, says Brent Reed, general manager.
Charlotte marks the second location for the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based restaurant brand — and the first location outside of its home state. Over $3 million has been invested in the Charlotte space to date.
“We want to be part of the neighborhood. I think it will be part of this area as it grows and builds,” says Jamie Walton, senior vice president of development and operations at parent company SquareOne Holdings.
