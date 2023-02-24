State of Confusion plans spring opening for lower South End restaurant

State of Confusion has set its sights on a spring opening in lower South End. Hiring is ongoing for that concept, which will be located in LoSo Village, at Clanton Road and Dewitt Lane.

About 150 jobs will be created for the 9,500-square-foot restaurant, says Brent Reed, general manager.

Charlotte marks the second location for the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based restaurant brand — and the first location outside of its home state. Over $3 million has been invested in the Charlotte space to date.

“We want to be part of the neighborhood. I think it will be part of this area as it grows and builds,” says Jamie Walton, senior vice president of development and operations at parent company SquareOne Holdings.

