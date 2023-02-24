Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

LAPD shoot, kill woman armed with pellet gun in Silver Lake

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pII8I_0kxvOamZ00

Los Angeles police shot and killed a woman who pointed a pellet gun at officers Wednesday night in Silver Lake, authorities said.

LAPD said officers responded to a call of a woman who pointed a revolver at a passerby near Silver Lake Boulevard and the Temple Street overpass just before 8 p.m.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect pointed the weapon at them and they opened fire, LAPD said.

The unidentified woman, described as being in her 40s, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A BB or pellet gun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured in the incident.

According to a news release, the shooting will be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Force Investigation Division and inspector general's office, along with the L.A. County district attorney's office.

A report about the shooting will be released within 45 days that could include officers' body-worn camera footage, LAPD said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
2 Arrested in Stabbing Death of Father on Downtown LA Street
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Authorities ID man killed on LA County bike trail
Santa Fe Springs, CA18 hours ago
1 injured after shooting on 110 Freeway in Carson
Carson, CA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA9 hours ago
LAPD may no longer send armed officers to these police calls
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother to death in Lake Forest home
Lake Forest, CA13 hours ago
CHP officer charged with assaulting female driver during Santa Clarita traffic stop
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
A suspect was arrested in Santa Ana for illegally driving a pocket bike in Tustin
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Murder suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Pomona
Pomona, CA1 day ago
Former CHP officer charged with assaulting woman during traffic stop
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Girl Arrested
Lake Elsinore, CA13 hours ago
18 alleged gang members, 30+ pounds of drugs seized in crime sweep: LAPD
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LAPD and ATF Make Major Gang Arrests
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
An O.C. man died after crashing into a wall in Westminster
Westminster, CA12 hours ago
Maurice Hastings to ask LA County judge to declare him innocent of 1983 murder after DNA exoneration
Inglewood, CA15 hours ago
35-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in House in La Cresta
Lake Elsinore, CA1 day ago
Three teens shot at Orange County apartment complex
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Family Trio in $18M COVID Loan Fraud Flee Ahead of Lengthy Prison Sentences
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Orange County Man Arrested for Allegedly Terrorizing Pedestrians with Car, Leading Police on Pursuit
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Man shot to death in Cerritos
Cerritos, CA2 days ago
Woman found dead in Lancaster garage identified
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
3 men wounded in shooting in Fullerton, search for suspect underway, authorities say
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Jury selection begins for convicted torturer accused of escaping Orange County Jail
Newport Beach, CA8 hours ago
Inmate unsuccessfully attempts to escape Orange County jail
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Over 20 Injured In Mass Casualty Incident At Pitchess Detention Center, Initial Reports Say
Castaic, CA1 day ago
Authorities Seek Missing Woman in Carson
Carson, CA11 hours ago
Man shot to death in Montclair
Montclair, CA2 days ago
Marijuana grow facility erupts in flames inside commercial building in Willowbrook
Willowbrook, CA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy