LAPD shoot, kill woman armed with pellet gun in Silver Lake

Los Angeles police shot and killed a woman who pointed a pellet gun at officers Wednesday night in Silver Lake, authorities said.

LAPD said officers responded to a call of a woman who pointed a revolver at a passerby near Silver Lake Boulevard and the Temple Street overpass just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect pointed the weapon at them and they opened fire, LAPD said.

The unidentified woman, described as being in her 40s, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A BB or pellet gun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured in the incident.

According to a news release, the shooting will be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Force Investigation Division and inspector general's office, along with the L.A. County district attorney's office.

A report about the shooting will be released within 45 days that could include officers' body-worn camera footage, LAPD said.