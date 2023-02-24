New on Paramount Plus: Best movies, shows, and sports (March 2023)

If you are a fan of sports, few streaming services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus . Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else new on Paramount Plus in March 2023 as well.

There aren’t many original shows debuting on the streamer in March, but Rabbit Hole is the clear highlight. Keifer Sutherland is back for another leading role as John Weir, a corporate espionage operative who is on the run after being framed for murder. You can also watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show live ahead of March Madness.

If the latest releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount Plus here . It was named the best-value streaming service as well.

New on Paramount Plus in March 2023

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

3/8 – The Challenge: World Championship premieres

3/9 – School Spirits premieres

3/26 – Rabbit Hole premieres

Sports on Paramount Plus

3/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon

3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana

3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship

3/5: Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus

3/7: UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge

3/8: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

3/9: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1

3/11: Combate Global competition

3/11: Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta

3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals

3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship

3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship

3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Championship

3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

3/14: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan

3/15: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

3/16: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2

3/17: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/17: UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/18: Combate Global competition

3/19: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus

3/23: Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico

3/25: Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season

3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United

3/25: Formula E

3/25: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship

3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

3/26: Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica

3/26: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque

3/28: Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama

Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout March: NWSL competition

Throughout March: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition

Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Streaming March 1

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)

Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)

Survivor (Season 44)

True Lies (Season 1)

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th – Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There’s Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You’re Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Streaming March 3

Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

Streaming March 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Streaming March 6

The Visitor

Streaming March 8

Hey Duggee (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)

Streaming March 10

This is Christmas

Streaming March 15

True Life Crime (Season 2)

VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)

Streaming March 17

How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)

Streaming March 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Streaming March 26

Judy

Streaming March 29

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)

Messyness (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

Streaming March 30

The Followers (Season 1)

Streaming March 31

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for March 2023.

New on Paramount Plus in February 2023

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

2/5 – The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

2/10 – At Midnight premiere

2/16 – Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere

2/28 – FBI True premiere

Sports on Paramount Plus

1/29: NFL ON CBS AFC Championship Game

1/31-2/2: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals

2/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas Tech @ Baylor

2/4 – 2/5: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/5 – Professional Bull Riders Competition – Sacramento

2/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State @ Michigan

2/5: Italy’s Serie A – Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

2/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Oklahoma

2/11: Barclay’s Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Arsenal

2/11 – 2/12: PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/12: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Tulsa

2/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Ohio State

2/14: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Bayern Munich, AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2/15: UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, Club Brugge vs. Benfica

2/16: UEFA Europa League – Barcelona vs. Manchester United

2/16: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 1

2/16: Arnold Clark Cup – Italy vs. Belgium, England vs. Korea Republic

2/18: CBS Sports Special – CROWN

2/18: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Tennessee @ Kentucky

2/18 – 2/19: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)

2/19: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue

2/19: Arnold Clark Cup – England vs. Italy, Belgium vs. Korea Republic

2/19 – 2/20: AFC Champions League Round of 16 (West Region)

2/21: UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

2/22: UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Porto

2/22: Arnold Clark Cup – Korea Republic vs. Italy, England vs. Belgium

2/23: UEFA Europa League – Manchester United vs. Barcelona

2/23: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 2

2/23: AFC Champions League Quarterfinals (West Region)

2/24: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Draw

2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UConn @ St. John’s, Arizona State @ Arizona, Auburn @ Kentucky

2/26: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois @ Ohio State, Wisconsin @ Michigan, UCLA @ Colorado

2/26: AFC Champions League Semifinals (West Region)

Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A Competition

Throughout February: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League Competition

Throughout February: Argentina Liga de Fútbol Profesional Competition

Streaming February 1

The Challenge (Season 36)

40 Days and 40 Nights

5 Card Stud

A Man Called Horse

A Mighty Heart

A Night At The Roxbury

Addams Family Values

Adore

Adventureland

Alfie

Almost Famous

An Ideal Husband

Angela’s Ashes

Arrivederci, Baby!

Ashby

Asylum

Avalon

Back Roads

Backstage

Barbarella

Barefoot In The Park

Berlin, I Love You

Bewitched

Big Jake

Birthday Girl

Blue in the Face

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bright Lights, Big City

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Chaplin

Chasing Amy

Christine

Cinderfella

Cinema Paradiso

City of God

City of Men

Cliffhanger

Committed

Cool World

Coyote Ugly

Critical Condition

Cruel Intentions

Dakota

Days of Heaven

Dead Presidents

Dear White People

Denver & The Rio Grande

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Donovan’s Reef

Doubt

Downhill Racer

Duplex

Easy Come, Easy Go

Edward Scissorhands

El Paso

Ella Enchanted

Enduring Love

Enemy At the Gates

Event Horizon

Extraordinary Measures

Falling in Love

Fancy Pants

Faster

Fist of Fury

Flame of Barbary Coast

Flight

Footloose

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Get Bruce!

Goldfinger

Gotta Dance

Gridiron Gang

Hamlet

Harold and Maude

He Said, She Said

Heaven Can Wait

Heller in Pink Tights

Hellfire

House of Sand and Fog

Hurry Sundown

I.Q.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In Old California

In The Bedroom

In the Heat of the Night

Indiscreet

Inherit the Wind

It Started in Naples

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Italian for Beginners

Jailbreakers

Jane Eyre

Jersey Girl

Johnny Suede

Just a Kiss

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Leadbelly

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let’s Dance

Love, Rosie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Malena

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

Mean Girls

Meet the Navy

Moby Dick

Muriel’s Wedding

My Fair Lady

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Only the Strong Survive

Open Season

Orange County

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Pearl Harbor

Rat Race

Red River Range

Rhyme & Reason

Rio Grande

Rio Lobo

Rollerball

Roustabout

Runaway Bride

Sabrina

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

She’s the Man

Sidewalks Of New York

Silverado

Sirens

Some Like It Hot

Spanish Fly

Stealth

Strike!

Summer and Smoke

Tank Girl

Testament

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The April Fools

The Cider House Rules

The Conversation

The Country Girl

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Fighting Seabees

The Gambler

The Great Gatsby

The Great Missouri Raid

The Greatest Show on Earth

The Grifters

The Heart of the Game

The Hours

The Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lookout

The Love Letter

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Overland Stage Raiders

The Parallax View

The Piano

The Portrait of a Lady

The Rat Race

The Score

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tin Star

The To Do List

The Wedding Planner

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Three Days of the Condor

Three Faces West

Tootsie

Trainspotting

Tropic of Cancer

Turbulence

Under Capricorn

Underclassman

Vertical Limit

Waiting to Exhale

We Were Soldiers

Westward Ho

What Women Want

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Winchester

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Streaming February 2

Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay

Streaming February 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Streaming February 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Streaming February 6

Devil’s Workshop

Streaming February 8

Oasis – There We Were…Now Here We Are

VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)

Streaming February 11

If I Stay

Streaming February 15

The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 2)

Streaming February 16

The 12th Victim

Streaming February 18

Cloverfield

Streaming February 19

The Equalizer (Season 3)

Streaming February 20

Cyrano

Streaming February 22

10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)

Streaming February 25

The Challenge: UK (Season 1)

Streaming February 26

The Circus (Season 8)

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for January 2023. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.

