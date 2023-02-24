Change location
New on Paramount Plus: Best movies, shows, and sports (March 2023)
By Jacob Siegal,6 days ago
If you are a fan of sports, few streaming services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus . Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else new on Paramount Plus in March 2023 as well.
There aren’t many original shows debuting on the streamer in March, but Rabbit Hole is the clear highlight. Keifer Sutherland is back for another leading role as John Weir, a corporate espionage operative who is on the run after being framed for murder. You can also watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show live ahead of March Madness.
If the latest releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount Plus here . It was named the best-value streaming service as well.
New on Paramount Plus in March 2023
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
- 3/8 – The Challenge: World Championship premieres
- 3/9 – School Spirits premieres
- 3/26 – Rabbit Hole premieres
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 3/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon
- 3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana
- 3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
- 3/5: Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus
- 3/7: UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge
- 3/8: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan
- 3/9: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1
- 3/11: Combate Global competition
- 3/11: Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta
- 3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
- 3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship
- 3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
- 3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Championship
- 3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
- 3/14: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan
- 3/15: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- 3/16: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2
- 3/17: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/17: UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/18: Combate Global competition
- 3/19: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus
- 3/23: Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico
- 3/25: Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season
- 3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United
- 3/25: Formula E
- 3/25: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
- 3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea
- 3/26: Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica
- 3/26: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque
- 3/28: Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama
- Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
- Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout March: NWSL competition
- Throughout March: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
- Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition
- Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Streaming March 1
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)
- Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
- Survivor (Season 44)
- True Lies (Season 1)
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 12 Years a Slave
- Air Force One
- American Hustle
- Amistad
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- An Unfinished Life
- Anomalisa
- Antwone Fisher
- Arrivederci, Baby!
- Back Roads
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Biker Boyz
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Bugsy Malone
- Coach Carter
- Crimson Tide
- Detective Story
- Downsizing
- El Paso
- Existenz
- Extraordinary Measures
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Flight to Tangier
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- For Colored Girls
- Forbidden City Cop
- Foxfire
- Friday The 13th – Part II
- G.I. Blues
- G.I. Jane
- Galaxy Quest
- Game of Death
- Gangs of New York
- Heartbreakers
- Hostage
- Hot Rod
- I Walk Alone
- Imagine That
- In Too Deep
- Into the Wild
- Jackass Number Two
- Jailbreakers
- Joan of Arc
- Kate & Leopold
- King Creole
- Lady Jane
- Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut
- Let It Ride
- Life of Pi
- Little Fauss and Big Halsy
- Love Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Navy
- My Favorite Spy
- Naked Gun
- Necessary Roughness
- Obsessed
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Paid in Full
- Popeye
- Proof
- Red Dawn
- Road House
- Rounders
- Rules of Engagement
- Sahara
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- School Ties
- Scream 4
- Selma
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shine a Light
- Snake Eyes
- Steel Magnolias
- Strange Wilderness
- Suburbicon
- Sunset Boulevard
- Sweet Revenge
- The Actors
- The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
- The April Fools
- The Assassination Bureau
- The Babysitter
- The Blue Iguana
- The Caddy
- The Cowboy and the Lady
- The Dead Zone
- The Gambler
- The Hunted
- The Last Tycoon
- The Longest Yard
- The Lovely Bones
- The Master
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Nutty Professor
- The Optimists
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Patsy
- The Piano
- The Rock
- The Singing Detective
- The Sixth Sense
- The Sterile Cuckoo
- The Terminal
- The Three Amigos
- The To Do List
- The Tuxedo
- The Usual Suspects
- The Yearling
- There’s Something About Mary
- True Grit
- Under Capricorn
- Varsity Blues
- Walking and Talking
- Westward Ho
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Wishful Thinking
- You’re Never Too Young
- Zoolander
- Zoolander 2
Streaming March 3
- Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)
Streaming March 4
- Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
Streaming March 6
- The Visitor
Streaming March 8
- Hey Duggee (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
Streaming March 10
- This is Christmas
Streaming March 15
- True Life Crime (Season 2)
- VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)
Streaming March 17
- How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
Streaming March 19
- My Little Pony: The Movie
Streaming March 26
- Judy
Streaming March 29
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
- Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
- Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)
Streaming March 30
- The Followers (Season 1)
Streaming March 31
- Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for March 2023.
