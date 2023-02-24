Open in App
Draper, UT
See more from this location?
FOX 13 News

Draper neighbors help dig their homes out of the snow

By Lucy Nelson,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkOko_0kxvOJyK00

While the winter storm was mostly over by Wednesday, some Draper residents were still stuck in their homes Thursday morning, trapped in by snow.

Hidden Canyon resident Ray Porter and Julian Beauchamp were just a few of many volunteers who took it upon themselves Wednesday night to clear the roads for their neighbors.

"They weren’t able to get the plows up this far," said Porter. "We were just going to do a couple of small tire lanes and we ended up knocking out the entire road so at least half of the neighborhood on this street could get out of the neighborhood."

Thursday morning, they were still shoveling.

"Everybody was completely trapped," said Beauchamp. "Most of the driveways are blocked in because the plows took the stuff off the roads but now everybody’s got like 4 or 5 feet of just like ice mountains in the driveway."

While they were able to leave their homes Thursday morning, others like Brandon Mason were not as lucky.

"Digging out a five feet of snow shelf in the front yard here," said Mason.

He said the idea of not being able to leave was concerning as a father.

"Yeah I just want to be able to get out in case, you know, daughter’s been sick and we need to go to the doctor or something," said Mason.

Thankfully, neighbors were not done lending a helping hand, and brought their shovels and plows to help Mason and his family.

"Trying to get everybody where they can get out of their driveways and up the streets to the main road," said David Waites, who went to help out.

They shoveled and plowed for hours until most of the neighborhood was able to get to and from their homes.

"Unbelievable. You know most of these people I don’t know and they’re just coming to help out," said Mason, "So really nice."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Draper, UT newsLocal Draper, UT
Alert issued after Draper girl approached by strangers
Draper, UT13 hours ago
Utah city preaches patience for residents still waiting for snow plows
Draper, UT6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Great Dane finds foster home after braving Utah winter for weeks
Saratoga Springs, UT1 day ago
Hardware stores seeing increased demand for snow supply after late winter storms
Bountiful, UT6 hours ago
Rare ‘thundersnow’ storm lights up the night, wakes up Utahns
Roy, UT1 day ago
Ogden Valley hit with mounds of snow after rough year
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Snowpack concerns lead to controlled release from Utah reservoirs
Salt Lake City, UT16 hours ago
Ogden man identified after roof collapses under snow, killing him
Ogden, UT1 day ago
VIDEO: What caused heavy plume of smoke seen across Salt Lake Valley?
Bluffdale, UT1 day ago
How does this year's snowpack compare to 1983's runoff catastrophe?
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Steady snow expected across northern Utah through midweek
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Truck slides off I-15, rolls onto railroad, forcing hour-long pause in train service
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Not a drive-thru! Video shows SUV crashing through Subway
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Park City woman’s car crushed by fallen ice at Kimball Junction Smith’s
Park City, UT2 days ago
2 Utah school districts delay start times, 1 moves to online Monday due to snow
Ogden, UT2 days ago
16 skier triggered avalanches since storm
Park City, UT4 days ago
Tooele moms raise money for family of teen who drowned in reservoir
Tooele, UT2 days ago
Utah woman drowns off coast of Hawaii
Layton, UT15 hours ago
Former North Temple motel location transforms into affordable apartments
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Neighbors help neighbors dig out of snow during latest storm
Kearns, UT7 days ago
Winter storm warning, watches, advisories issued for much of northern Utah
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Man in 'extremely critical condition' after reportedly riding bike into oncoming traffic
South Salt Lake, UT19 hours ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Bicyclist in critical condition after riding into oncoming traffic
South Salt Lake, UT19 hours ago
Pilot, 4 others killed in air medical flight crash identified through GoFundMe pages
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy