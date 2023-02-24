Open in App
Alice, TX
KZTV 10

Touch-A-Truck is coming to Alice

By Shane Rackley,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17n8gd_0kxvNMei00

Looking for something to do with the kids during Spring Break?

The Touch-A-Truck event is coming to Alice at the Jimi Wells County Fair Grounds on Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck is a free, child safety and wellness event that gives kids an opportunity to see trucks and vehicles up close and from the inside.

This event will include:
Emergency Vehicles (ambulances, fire trucks, police vehicles)
Garbage trucks
Tractors
Excavators
Front end loader
Backhoe
Oiler
Zipper
Roller
R.E.A.L Vans
R.E.A.L Bus
Skid Steer
Food Truck vending
And more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOKZ3_0kxvNMei00 Contributed image

