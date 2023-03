The superintendent of Kingsville ISD, Doctor Cecilia Cissy Reynolds=Perez, confirms a lockdown at HM King high school after receiving word of a possible threat Thursday afternoon.

Reynolds- Perez said two robocalls have been made to the parents to inform them.

The high school is the only one on lockdown and not the district.

Students will be dismissed at the regular time.

As of right now no information on what kind of threat it was.