Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KZTV 10

Non-profit looks to help local kids during spring break

By Michelle Lorenzo,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Weoq_0kxvN0Jz00

According to the local food bank. 34,000 children in the Coastal Bend are facing food insecurity.

In response to the problem, a group of women have been taking action.

The local non-profit organization, Junior League of Corpus Christi is collecting money to help provide food for children in the community who are facing food insecurity.

The group is working with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to provide nutritious meals for the week of spring break.

The president of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Andrea Gatlin, said that there is a missing component when it comes to free lunch.

She added that ordinarily, kids eat free breakfast and lunch at school, and for many those are their only two meals for the day sometimes.

"They go the entire week of spring break without any food," Gatlin said.

She and other women who are part of the group are passionate about helping local children.

The group's main focus is child welfare. They provide several programs which relate to child literacy, STEM, and child nutrition.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is asking for the community's help and support for its Spring Break Backpack Project. The goal is to fill 1,200 backpacks with food. A $17 donation will help fill one bag of food for a child in the Coastal Bend.

If you'd like to learn more or donate click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
Emergency SNAP benefits, its impact to local food banks, has come to an end
Corpus Christi, TX11 hours ago
'Port-able' learning lab makes its way to Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX10 hours ago
H.C. Dilworth Monument restored by community members, Boy Scout Troop 3
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Students in G-PISD can now expand their knowledge with a little locker
Portland, TX11 hours ago
Banquete Elementary cuts ribbon on new library
Banquete, TX1 day ago
5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival to commence
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Aransas Pass High School students celebrates new accomplishment
Aransas Pass, TX2 days ago
44th annual Fulton Oysterfest begins Thursday
Rockport, TX1 day ago
26th annual Whooping Crane Festival draws in crowds from all over the US
Port Aransas, TX2 days ago
Black History Multicultural Celebration at West Oso ISD
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Online reservations for Easter camping at Labonte Park now open through April 6
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Gregory-Portland parents hope to reach a compromise with GPISD
Gregory, TX5 days ago
City council approves revisions to animal care ordinance
Corpus Christi, TX9 hours ago
Caller-Times building listed for sale with $3.1M price tag
Corpus Christi, TX9 hours ago
The city's planning department wants feedback from the Bayside area community
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
New Aransas Pass tiny home community
Aransas Pass, TX7 days ago
Corpus Christi mother hopes Houston hospital can help her unborn baby who has a half a heart
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Touch-A-Truck is coming to Alice
Alice, TX6 days ago
City of Corpus Christi seeking input on new Bayside Area Development Plan
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Texas A&M University - Kingsville encourages girls to pursue engineering
Kingsville, TX6 days ago
Local gym members react to viral video of attack
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
361 Grants owner faces lawsuit for another alleged scam
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
CCPD working rollover crash involving truck-camper on the Island
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Dangerous road becomes a little more safe
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
HM King high school placed on lockdown for possible threat
Kingsville, TX6 days ago
CCPD investigating death of 'walk-in shooting victim'
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
One man dead after motorcycle crash on Hwy 358
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy