Kingsville, TX
KZTV 10

Texas A&M University - Kingsville encourages girls to pursue engineering

By Illi-Anna Martinez,

6 days ago
It was all about the girls at Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

On Thursday, 150 middle school and high school girls across the Coastal Bend took part in "Girl Day".

It's an initiative to get young girls interested in engineering.

The girls spoke with local female engineers and took part in a few exercises to get them exposed .

7th grader Andrew Aguilar was among the students who participated in Thursday's event. She said she really enjoyed it.

"It's kind of like a journey you know," Aguilar said. "You get to learn new stuff and it's a really cool adventure. I'm pretty good at math."

A few event speakers included environmental engineers from Valero Refineries and the city of Portland's director of development services.

Valero was a contributing sponsor to Girl Day.

