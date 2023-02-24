Cannabis Control Board fines Hyde Park grower for multiple violations

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has fined Green River Cannabis, an indoor grower in Hyde Park, for violating state regulations. Photo by Washarapol D BinYo Jundang via Pexels

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has fined Green River Cannabis, an indoor grower in Hyde Park, for violating state regulations.

The board initially fined the business $5,000 for failing to test for pesticides and pathogens and several other violations. It later reduced the fine to $2,500 when it accepted the owner’s plan to remedy the violations.

Board chair James Pepper explained that the board, which is in charge of regulating Vermont’s adult recreational cannabis industry, wanted to take an education-first approach by warning business owners of violations.

However, in the case of Green River Cannabis, that approach “wasn’t sinking in,” Pepper said.

According to the notice of violation, a control board inspector who visited the business on Dec. 1 could not find any documentation of testing for pesticides or pathogens. He could find only analyses of potency, which were all compliant.

The inspector asked the owner, Tyler Maynard, whether any cannabis had been tested for pesticides or pathogens, according to the notice, and Maynard replied that he thought it had been, but wasn’t sure, stating that the test results “look like Greek to me.”

During a review of Maynard’s pesticide storage, an inspector reported finding two products with active ingredients not approved for use on cannabis in Vermont. One was Pyganic, an insecticide that contains Pyrethrin, a mixture of six chemicals toxic to insects. This was the second time inspectors said they had found Pyrethrin at the business.

According to the inspectors’ report, Maynard had been told in August that the pesticide was not approved and needed to be removed from the cultivation area.

Brynn Hare, executive director of the Cannabis Control Board, said the pesticide container was sealed and no pesticide had been used. Hare said the board had all of Green River Cannabis’ flower tested to make sure there was no Pyrethrin, and none was found.

The inspector in December also concluded that Maynard failed to meet security requirements, use the Cannabis Control Board’s inventory tracking system, maintain visitor and pesticide usage logs, use proper packaging, submit product registrations, and report transfer logs.

The News & Citizen newspaper in Morrisville reported last week that Maynard is planning to move his home-based business out of Hyde Park after neighbors lodged complaints against him.

Maynard did not respond to a voicemail requesting an interview, but he did talk to the News & Citizen, saying the complaints amount to harassment from people who oppose cannabis production.

The Cannabis Control Board also fined Gram Central, a retailer in Montpelier, $1,000 for displaying outdoor advertising, but later suspended the fine after accepting the owners’ plan to remedy the situation.

“They are now in total compliance,” Hare said.

“I think one of our bud tenders put on the sandwich board (outside the store) ‘Weed Store Here,’” said Jesse Harper, one of the owners of Gram Central. “And I think that was one of the things that was not acceptable.”

“This sort of came as a surprise to us,” said Amanda Kitchen, another owner. “We tried to correct what we were doing multiple times just trying to figure out what their expectations were.”

Earlier this month, the Cannabis Control Board halted the sale of cannabis flower from another grower, Holland Cannabis, after five strains tested positive for myclobutanil, a prohibited active ingredient in a pesticide.

