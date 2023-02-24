Amber Alert Issued For Boy Abducted In Upper Marlboro In Stolen Car: Maryland State Police

Blake Alexander Morgan Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

An Amber Alert has been issued by Maryland State Police on behalf of the Prince George’s County Police Department after a 3-year-old boy was reportedly abducted when a suspect stole a car with the child inside.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, state police announced that an Amber Alert has been activated for Blake Alexander Morgan, who was reportedly taken by a man who stole a Nissan Armada.

Police say that the boy was last seen in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro.

At the time, Morgan was inside a brown 2015 Nissan Armada that was stolen by the stranger.

The suspected abductor was described as being a White or Hispanic man who was wearing a long-sleeved gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Nike shoes. The Nissan has a Maryland license plate of LEP1350.

Morgan was described as being 3-foot tall, weighing approximately 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, with a red and blue jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or abduction has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 352-1259.

