Kate Hudson Wore A Crop Top And Maxi Skirt To The Michael Kors NYFW Show

Kate Hudson, 43, was turning heads at the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. The actress showed off her insane abs and toned legs as she posed on the red carpet wearing a black bandeau halter bra and a dangerously high-slit black maxi skirt.

The Glass Onion actress wore a stunning black two-piece set. The plunging top had a halter-neck bandeau style while the bottom was a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a casual black blazer, oversized gold earrings, and a black patterned clutch. For glam, the Fabletics co-founder opted for a natural base with dark smoky eye makeup to make her green eyes pop. Her iconic blonde hair was styled into a high bun with some face-framing curly strands hanging in the front.

Hudson shared a fun montage video of her time at the Michael Kors show with her 16.5 million Instagram followers. She’s seen exiting a limousine, walking into a building, and posing for the paparazzi. The compilation also featured close-up clips of Hudson’s face, her stylish outfit, and her toned abs.

Commenters couldn’t get enough of Hudson’s outfit . Models Lily Aldridge and Molly Sims chimed into the comments with a series of fire emojis while Katie Holmes gushed, “So pretty!!!” The Dawson’s Creek actress also attended the event in sequined zebra-print pants and a black turtleneck. Holmes took a page out of Hudson’s style book and paired the look with an oversized black blazer as well.

Another fan commented under Hudson’s post, “Unfazed, present and ready to rock,” while another quipped “Mother is mothering.” “You don’t age,” someone else wrote, while an additional person said, “My forever queen!”

The Almost Famous actress and Holmes also attended the event with the Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and the new showstopping star of Funny Face on broadway, Lea Michele.

The official Michael Kors account also posted the look to its Instagram feed. “Making an entrance: @KateHudson arrives at our Fall/Winter 2023 #MichaelKorsCollection runway show #NYFW,” the brand captioned the post.

In the video, the designer himself, Michael Kors , and Hudson shared a limo ride. They chatted about the runway show and Hudson’s latest works. Kors said he loved Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and that he can’t wait for Hudson to put out music. He mentioned that his NYFW show’s theme was “urban bohemia,” to which Hudson replied that it perfectly described “me in my 20s.”