Lake Orion, MI
WWJ News Radio

Police may have identified type of car involved in Orion Twp. crash that sent road sign flying through another car's windshield, injuring man

By Wwj Newsroom,

6 days ago

ORION TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are still searching for the driver who hit a road sign in Orion Township earlier this week , sending it flying through the air and through another car’s windshield, causing that driver to veer off the road.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday along Lapeer Road near Waldon Road. Officials said earlier in the week they were not sure what type of vehicle was involved in the crash that sent a 31-year-old Lake Orion man to the hospital in serious condition.

In an update Thursday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said investigators now believe a silver or gray 2013-15 Kia Optima may have been the vehicle that caused the crash, according to evidence left at the scene.

The sheriff’s office released a stock photo of what the car may look like.

The sheriff’s office says the road sign became dislodged and went into the air, then through the windshield of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by the Lake Orion man, who was hit by the sign.

The Passat then veered off Lapeer Road and eventually came to a stop against a tree near Waldon Road. He remained hospitalized in serious, but stable condition as of Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe the Optima should have damage to its front end and possibly a crease in the hood. Investigators currently have no information about the driver who hit the sign.

Authorities are still asking anyone who may have seen the crash, the vehicle involved, or otherwise knows something about the crash to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.

