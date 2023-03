northernnewsnow.com

No. 9 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns 3 NSIC Awards By Alexis Beckett, 6 days ago

By Alexis Beckett, 6 days ago

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs have three individuals who have earned 2022-23 NSIC awards. With no surprise to anyone has been following ...